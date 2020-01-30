RVs in Japan are a lot different

This is a photo from a website that advertises an RV show in Japan, happening right now. In Japan, apparently, RVs are called camping cars. As you can see, they are far different from we travel with in North America. The show is underway in Toyko now through Sunday (Feb. 2).

Our resident subscriber in Japan, Russ Veillard, who divides his time between Seattle and Japan where he works as a voice actor (he’s the voice of the Alfac Duck in Japan), alerted us about the event.

As you can see in this PR photo, a camping scene is different in Japan from what we’re accustomed to in the U.S. and Canada.

This is about as large as an RV gets in Japan from what we can tell.

This coach is small, but as you can see it’s equipped with the basics, and is very stylish to boot.

The photo above was taken at the 2018 show, and published on the website Moderncampingmagazine.com. Most of the models pictured on the site, as well as others, are not big by our standards, but they are darn cute.

If you know about RVing in Japan, please leave a comment and enlighten us.