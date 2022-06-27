RV owners slow to be notified of their rigs’ fire danger

MONDAY MORNING RECALL REPORT

By Ron Burge

LEMON LAW ATTORNEY

Serious fire danger recalls have been announced for 30,000 RV owners by the federal government, but the owners of those vehicles will not receive warning letters for three weeks.

This week Heartland RV and Cruiser RV issued recalls for defective LP gas fittings, and Triple E RV issued a recall for leaking stove cooktop valves. Both are deadly defect risks if fire breaks out in an RV. Other manufacturers with the same issue have already notified their owners. There’s no explanation of why Heartland and Cruiser did not issue earlier recalls as well.

Heartland says it will not send out a warning letter to the 12,000-plus affected RV owners until July 17. And Cruiser says it will wait until July 17 to warn its nearly 3,000 affected RV owners.

To find any recall for your RV, just do a search for your model year, make, model, and add the word “recall” or the recall number below. Remember: Life is Too Short to Put Up with a Bad RV!

NHTSA Recall ID Number: 22V432

Manufacturer: Heartland Recreational Vehicles, LLC

Subject: Cracked LP Gas Quick Disconnect Fitting

Make / Model / Model Year

HEARTLAND BIG COUNTRY 2022

HEARTLAND BIGHORN 2022

HEARTLAND CYCLONE 2022

HEARTLAND ELKRIDGE 2022

HEARTLAND FUEL 2022

HEARTLAND GRAVITY 2022

HEARTLAND LANDMARK 2022

HEARTLAND LITHIUM 2022

HEARTLAND MILESTONE 2022

HEARTLAND NORTH TRAIL 2022

HEARTLAND PIONEER 2022

HEARTLAND PROWLER 2022

HEARTLAND ROAD WARRIOR 2022

HEARTLAND SUNDANCE 2022

HEARTLAND TORQUE 2022

HEARTLAND TRAIL RUNNER 2022

***

NHTSA Recall ID Number: 22V433

Manufacturer: Cruiser RV

Subject: Cracked LP Gas Quick Disconnect Fitting

Make / Model / Model Year

CRUISER EMBRACE 2022

CRUISER MPG 2022

CRUISER RADIANCE ULTRA-LITE 2022

CRUISER SHADOW 2022

CRUISER STRYKER 2022

CRUISER TWILIGHT 2022

CRUISER HITCH 2022

***

NHTSA Recall ID Number: 22V435

Manufacturer: Triple E Recreational Vehicles

Subject: Damaged Cooktop Control Valves May Leak Gas

Make / Model / Model Year

TRIPLE E UNITY 2021-2022

TRIPLE E WONDER 2021-2022

Ron Burge is the nation’s leading expert on RV lemon law. He can be reached at RvLemonLaw.com.

##RVT1059b