Monday, June 27, 2022

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeNews
News

RV owners slow to be notified of their rigs’ fire danger

By Ron Burdge
0
Ford recall

MONDAY MORNING RECALL REPORT

By Ron Burge
LEMON LAW ATTORNEY
Serious fire danger recalls have been announced for 30,000 RV owners by the federal government, but the owners of those vehicles will not receive warning letters for three weeks.

This week Heartland RV and Cruiser RV issued recalls for defective LP gas fittings, and Triple E RV issued a recall for leaking stove cooktop valves. Both are deadly defect risks if fire breaks out in an RV. Other manufacturers with the same issue have already notified their owners. There’s no explanation of why Heartland and Cruiser did not issue earlier recalls as well.

Heartland says it will not send out a warning letter to the 12,000-plus affected RV owners until July 17. And Cruiser says it will wait until July 17 to warn its nearly 3,000 affected RV owners.

To find any recall for your RV, just do a search for your model year, make, model, and add the word “recall” or the recall number below. Remember: Life is Too Short to Put Up with a Bad RV!

NHTSA Recall ID Number: 22V432
Manufacturer: Heartland Recreational Vehicles, LLC
Subject: Cracked LP Gas Quick Disconnect Fitting

Make / Model / Model Year

HEARTLAND BIG COUNTRY 2022

HEARTLAND BIGHORN 2022

HEARTLAND CYCLONE 2022

HEARTLAND ELKRIDGE 2022

HEARTLAND FUEL 2022

HEARTLAND GRAVITY 2022

HEARTLAND LANDMARK 2022

HEARTLAND LITHIUM 2022

HEARTLAND MILESTONE 2022

HEARTLAND NORTH TRAIL 2022

HEARTLAND PIONEER 2022

HEARTLAND PROWLER 2022

HEARTLAND ROAD WARRIOR 2022

HEARTLAND SUNDANCE 2022

HEARTLAND TORQUE 2022

HEARTLAND TRAIL RUNNER 2022

***

NHTSA Recall ID Number: 22V433
Manufacturer: Cruiser RV
Subject: Cracked LP Gas Quick Disconnect Fitting

Make / Model / Model Year

CRUISER EMBRACE 2022

CRUISER MPG 2022

CRUISER RADIANCE ULTRA-LITE 2022

CRUISER SHADOW 2022

CRUISER STRYKER 2022

CRUISER TWILIGHT 2022

CRUISER HITCH 2022

***

NHTSA Recall ID Number: 22V435
Manufacturer: Triple E Recreational Vehicles
Subject: Damaged Cooktop Control Valves May Leak Gas

Make / Model / Model Year

TRIPLE E UNITY 2021-2022

TRIPLE E WONDER 2021-2022

Ron Burge is the nation’s leading expert on RV lemon law. He can be reached at RvLemonLaw.com.

##RVT1059b

Previous articleBeginner’s Guide to RVing Newsletter Volume 3, Issue 16

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Sign up for our newsletters!

Get in touch

DMCA.com Protection Status

© 2022 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Sign up for our newsletter

Every Saturday and Sunday morning. Serving RVers for more than 20 years.