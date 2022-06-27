RV owners slow to be notified of their rigs’ fire danger

MONDAY MORNING RECALL REPORT
By Ron Burge
LEMON LAW ATTORNEY
Serious fire danger recalls have been announced for 30,000 RV owners by the federal government, but the owners of those vehicles will not receive warning letters for three weeks.
This week Heartland RV and Cruiser RV issued recalls for defective LP gas fittings, and Triple E RV issued a recall for leaking stove cooktop valves. Both are deadly defect risks if fire breaks out in an RV. Other manufacturers with the same issue have already notified their owners. There’s no explanation of why Heartland and Cruiser did not issue earlier recalls as well.
Heartland says it will not send out a warning letter to the 12,000-plus affected RV owners until July 17. And Cruiser says it will wait until July 17 to warn its nearly 3,000 affected RV owners.
To find any recall for your RV, just do a search for your model year, make, model, and add the word “recall” or the recall number below. Remember: Life is Too Short to Put Up with a Bad RV!
NHTSA Recall ID Number: 22V432
Manufacturer: Heartland Recreational Vehicles, LLC
Subject: Cracked LP Gas Quick Disconnect Fitting
Make / Model / Model Year
HEARTLAND BIG COUNTRY 2022
HEARTLAND BIGHORN 2022
HEARTLAND CYCLONE 2022
HEARTLAND ELKRIDGE 2022
HEARTLAND FUEL 2022
HEARTLAND GRAVITY 2022
HEARTLAND LANDMARK 2022
HEARTLAND LITHIUM 2022
HEARTLAND MILESTONE 2022
HEARTLAND NORTH TRAIL 2022
HEARTLAND PIONEER 2022
HEARTLAND PROWLER 2022
HEARTLAND ROAD WARRIOR 2022
HEARTLAND SUNDANCE 2022
HEARTLAND TORQUE 2022
HEARTLAND TRAIL RUNNER 2022
NHTSA Recall ID Number: 22V433
Manufacturer: Cruiser RV
Subject: Cracked LP Gas Quick Disconnect Fitting
Make / Model / Model Year
CRUISER EMBRACE 2022
CRUISER MPG 2022
CRUISER RADIANCE ULTRA-LITE 2022
CRUISER SHADOW 2022
CRUISER STRYKER 2022
CRUISER TWILIGHT 2022
CRUISER HITCH 2022
NHTSA Recall ID Number: 22V435
Manufacturer: Triple E Recreational Vehicles
Subject: Damaged Cooktop Control Valves May Leak Gas
Make / Model / Model Year
TRIPLE E UNITY 2021-2022
TRIPLE E WONDER 2021-2022
Ron Burge is the nation’s leading expert on RV lemon law. He can be reached at RvLemonLaw.com.
