RVs and roundabouts – Get safely through the traffic circle

Back in the 1990s, drivers in the U.S. got their first experience with roundabouts or traffic circles. The reaction was swift—many felt this new traffic “intersection” system was a dangerous, new-fangled way to increase accidents. But like a lot of “new” things initially viewed with suspicion and/or skepticism, Americans are getting more used to roundabouts. But maneuvering a big motorcoach or a rig with a towable through a traffic circle can cause some RVers to break out in sweat.

The “positives” of traffic circles include reduced accident rates, and less time spent idling at the stop line waiting for a green light or for traffic to clear. Yes, there are accidents in roundabouts, but due to their design, which includes slowing traffic down and making all vehicles go the same direction, the fatality rate of accidents is actually lower than in common “four-way” intersections. RVs being bigger, less nimble creatures, can be a bit intimidating. Here are tips to help get your RV safely through the roundabout.

Know your roundabout “exit”

First, when you approach a traffic circle, “know your exit.” This is true for multi-lane traffic circles. For example, if the roundabout weren’t there and you were at a “normal” intersection and you were heading straight across, then be in the right lane. The same is true if you are making a “right turn.” If you’ll be exiting the traffic circle for a “left” turn, then be in the left lane. If your circle has but a single lane, it’s a no-sweat situation.

In either case, as you approach the roundabout, check your mirrors on both sides. The rule of roundabouts is you must yield to traffic already inside. Since your rig is longer than the average four-wheeler, it makes it a bit trickier. Here’s where you need to clearly see the danger zone. In front of you is 12 o’clock. The danger zone is anything seen 6 o’clock to 9 o’clock. You can’t make the decision to enter the roundabout too early—you’ve got to get the back of your coach or trailer through the danger zone. If there’s anyone in the danger zone, hang on and wait. Accelerate into the roundabout, but then begin to slow down. The idea is to slow enough to allow for what might be ahead—an accident or stopped traffic, for example.

Truck aprons and straddles

In a two-lane traffic circle, watching your mirrors is a must. If your rig is long, you may very well have to cross over or partially straddle the adjacent traffic lane. Yield to anyone in that lane. Happily, most roundabouts are equipped with truck aprons at the center of the circle. These aprons are slightly elevated pavement that encourages four-wheelers to stay in their lane, but allows trucks and other large vehicles (like RVs) to cut their rear wheels closer to the center as needed.

Turn signals? Yes! Use your turn signal to indicate your “exit” intention. You should signal AFTER you’ve crossed any earlier roundabout exits. Say you wanted to “cross the intersection” and exit at 12 o’clock, but there’s an exit at 3 o’clock. In that case, as soon as you’ve started to cross the 3 o’clock exit, flip on your signal. But keep your eye on what’s happening ahead on your exit—you never know what may have slowed (or stopped) traffic.

And a great video, too!

In case you didn’t see this video we posted awhile ago, or need a refresher, here’s a great video designed for semi-drivers, but it offers great tips for the RV set.

Go slow, use your mirrors, use the truck apron and carefully lane-straddle as needed, and your RV should slip right through the roundabout.

