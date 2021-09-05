News for RVers #1016, Sunday edition

Welcome back to North America’s best source for news and information for RVers. And welcome to Labor Day weekend! We hope you’re all outside this morning, comfy in your favorite camp chair and listening to somebody else in your campsite cook the bacon. The weather has been wacky, and our hearts go out to those dealing with the effects of Hurricane Ida as well as severe hailstorms in the Black Hills, and Regina, Saskatchewan. And please say a prayer for those fighting the Western wildfires. As always, we at RVtravel.com appreciate your help through voluntary contributions to keep this newsletter coming your way, and be sure to check out all of our other RV-related newsletters.

Sunday, September 5, 2021

Having trouble finding an available campsite? Our host Scott Linden offers some helpful suggestions that were passed along to him by RVtravel.com readers. There’s a lot of great advice here in a mere 2 minutes! Just click below to play.

Escapees RV Club requiring vaccination or negative test to attend events

The Escapees RV Club is now among the businesses and organizations requiring proof of either full COVID-19 vaccinations or negative COVID-19 tests for both staff and their members/customers. The group announced the new policy on August 27th. The vaccine requirement will be in place for all future Escapees RV Club events. Learn more.

EPA speaks out on failed DEF heads, promises relief – but when?

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

On Wednesday, September 1, 2021, the U.S. Environmental Agency released a formal statement on DEF sensor issues. As we mentioned last weekend, our gut feeling is that the cries of complaint made to both industry and the EPA have pushed the matter over the edge. The EPA speaks out in this statement. Continue reading about the latest development.

All National Forests in California closed by wildfires until at least Sept. 17

All 17 U.S. National Forests in California have been ordered closed due to either active fires or the threat of new fires. The closure order became effective September 1 and will last at least until September 17. Read more.

Severe storm damages camps & RVs in Black Hills. Hail damage is scary!

While most weather watchers had their eyes trained on the Gulf Coast last week, a severe thunderstorm swept through the Black Hills region in South Dakota, devastating much of the tourist mecca’s campgrounds, and leaving millions of dollars in damaged RVs and structures. Continue reading.

Campground Crowding: “The point is to be in nature, not crowds!”

RV sales have skyrocketed and more people than ever are taking up RVing. The result is campground crowding like never before! In this weekly blog, RV Travel readers discuss their experiences. This week, readers complain that they can’t enjoy nature when there are so many people in the campgrounds, especially the rude and noisy ones. Other RVers have sold or are planning to sell their RVs – they’ve given up. But there are a couple of tips to find campsites, as well. Read more.

Rent your RV to those affected by Hurricane Ida

That RV you have sitting in storage could be earning you some income when a national disaster like Hurricane Ida strikes. Spurred by the catastrophic damage of Hurricane Ida, RV rental company Outdoorsy announced that it is kicking its disaster relief program into high gear and has partnered with RV Housing Group to make vehicles available to those affected by the storm. Outdoorsy is looking for RVs to offer at a discounted rate and is lowering its platform fee structure to provide special rates to renters. … RVShare, the other big player in peer-to-peer rentals, also has a program to match RV owners with those in need in times of crisis. Learn more.

This week’s podcast (#23)

The brain trust from RV Business magazine join us for predictions, trends, timely information and their take on the industry’s 800-lb. gorilla, Marcus Lemonis, too. A recall you should heed, news and information, preview a new Class C, and your thoughts on boondocking. All on this edition of the RVTravel.com podcast.

Just click below to learn more about what’s on the show and listen. Also available on Spotify • Podbean • Amazon/Audible • Google Podcasts • Player FM • Listen Notes • iHeartRadio and Apple Podcasts.

Click to listen on RVtravel.com

Today’s RV review…

In today’s review, industry insider Tony Barthel looks at the most expensive RV, the $7.7 million Volkner Performance S … with Bugatti option. In regards to this rig running you $7.7 million, Tony says, “Now if your first thought is ‘That’s ridiculous. Who would spend that kind of money on a motorhome??’ you’re likely not the one who would. But if you just put down your champagne and sat closer to the edge of your seat, let’s talk.” Read Tony’s review and peek inside this incredible RV.

Yesterday’s preview: SylvanSport’s and Zeus’ forthcoming all-electric motorhome

Last week’s reviews:

• 2022 Newmar New Aire 3543 Class A Diesel Pusher

• Forest River Sabre 36BHQ Mid-room Fifth Wheel

• Northstar 600SS Pickup Camper for midsize trucks

• CrossRoads Redwood RW3951WB Fifth Wheel

• Feature Review: Which RV has the best mobile office?

Read all other RV reviews by clicking here.

That was the RV week that was

August 29 – September 4, 2021

L.A. traffic is bad in the ocean, too. If you’re wondering what happened to that missing part to your RV air conditioner, it’s likely bobbing around off the California coast. Last week, there were no fewer than 44 container ships waiting for a berth at the twin ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach. Each of those little green dots on the map above represents a container ship stranded off of the coast as the U.S. ports struggle to get the kinks out of the supply chain. It looks like it’s still going to be a while.

Your new Chevy Silverado is on pause. General Motors announced last Thursday that it was temporarily halting auto and truck production at nearly all of its plants in the U.S. The cause of the shutdown is no surprise. GM said it isn’t able to procure enough elusive semiconductor computer chips to keep the assembly lines rolling. The shutdowns are expected to start on Monday. GM’s announcement comes on the heels of news from Tesla last week that it was telling buyers not to expect delivery of their 2022 models until at least 2023. Again, missing chips are the problem. It appears most of the plant shutdowns are expected to last 2-3 weeks, but GM spokesman Dan Flores said the situation is fluid and could change quickly. Flores said, “What we announced this morning is what we know now. I can’t speculate if something will be announced next week or if there’ll be additional impacts. We manage this on a day-to-day basis.”

Hiker falls to his death at Grand Canyon. A 48-year-old Oregon man fell to his death Saturday while hiking in Grand Canyon National Park. David Colburn, from Tygh Valley, Oregon, was participating in a river trip Saturday when others in his group couldn’t located him. His body was located by rescuers Sunday and taken by helicopter to the South Rim. On average, the park reports 15-20 fatalities a year, with 300 search-and-rescue incidents reported. So far this year there have been 18 deaths and a total of 285 incidents reported.

Fires continue to burn in the West. Fast-moving wildfires continue to devastate the American West, especially in California. It’s a difficult time to plan RVing trips in and around that state. Several U.S. forests as well as state parks and recreation areas have been closed due to the proximity of the flames. Here’s a good tracking map to monitor the location of fires in the U.S., and a good site to use to monitor the current fire status.

Nevada county opens RV camping area for fire evacuees. Folks fleeing the Caldor Fire near Lake Tahoe can camp at a new 20-area area in Churchill County, Nevada. The evacuation campground for local RVers is located at 485 Miner’s Road near Fallon, NV. Proof of residency in the evacuated areas is required for admittance. The site will have water delivery, trash collection and a septic drain, but no power hookups. Cal 775-423-7733 for more information. RV evacuation sites were also opened at the Dayton Event Center & Rodeo Grounds and the Lyon County Fairgrounds.

Colorado woman no match for mad moose. A woman walking in the dark about 5:30 a.m. Sunday near Winter Park, Colorado, was injured in two encounters with the same moose. The woman reported that the moose knocked her down twice. After the second attack, she played dead and the moose left. She managed to hike out and go to the medical center in Granby, where she was treated for back, leg and wrist injuries. “She was walking in good moose habitat without a light in the dark, so we suspect she walked right into the moose,” said Colorado Parks & Wildlife Area Wildlife Manager Jeromy Huntington. “Trails next to water often make for a great hiking experience, but they’re also often near great moose habitat. Hikers should choose routes with good visibility and be extra cautious when walking in close proximity to willows and thick habitat.”

A Connecticut woman who walked directly on thermal features at Yellowstone National Park has been sentenced to seven days in jail. Madeline S. Casey, 26, pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor offense. In July at the park’s Norris Geyser Basin, Casey and another person left a protective walkway, approached a thermal pool and walked directly on the ground despite warning signs instructing visitors to remain on the boardwalk. “More than 20 people have died from burns suffered after they entered or fell into Yellowstone’s hot springs,” said park spokesperson Morgan Warthin. A judge ordered Casey to pay $2,040 in fines, fees and community service, according to court documents, and she is banned from the park during her two-year probation.

Thor gets into the parts business. Thor Industries, the largest manufacturer of RVs in the world, decided it was tired of waiting in line for parts, too. It recently purchased Airxcel’s RV group for $750 million. Thor said the move will strengthen its supply chain for Airxcel parts like rooftop air conditioners, furnaces, water heaters, cooking appliances, ventilation equipment, Dicor roofing products, fiberglass panels, windows, and window roller shades, to name a few. RV purchasers will hopefully benefit from the shorter supply chain, but won’t notice much difference in the final product, since Airxcel has long been Thor’s supplier for most of these parts.

Oxygen supplies running short. If you are an RVer who relies on supplemental oxygen to stay healthy, you might want to double-check your supplies. Low supplies of oxygen are being reported all over the country, as hospitals scramble to take care of surging numbers of COVID-19 patients. A hospital in Tulsa, OK, recently called 911 after coming within a few hours of completely running out of oxygen. Hospitals in Florida, South Carolina, Texas and Louisiana are also reporting shortages.

New national park under consideration. The National Park Service is conducting a study to see if Fort Ontario near Oswego, NY, should be designated as a national park. The fort was used by the U.S. military during the French and Indian War, the Revolutionary War and the War of 1812. It also was active during both World War I and World War II. Fort Ontario was used to house nearly 1,000 Holocaust refugees from 1944 to 1946. After gathering public comments, the Parks Service has one year to make its recommendation.

Ohio RV Supershow coming back in 2022. The show will return to Cleveland and be held in fall 2022 at the I-X Center, a 2.2-million-square-foot facility. Plans for the 2022 show were announced recently by the Great Lakes RV Association. The Association also announced they will still be holding the Outdoor Fall RV Fest at the Medina County Fairgrounds Oct. 7-10, 2021.

Glacier NP gets ready for fall season. Things are starting to wind down at Glacier National Park in Montana. Beginning Sept. 6, the park’s ticketed entry pilot program will end, as well as the shuttle program. Park officials said they are still anticipating high visitation this fall, so folks should plan ahead and be prepared for traffic restrictions and construction delays. Going-to-the-Sun Road is scheduled to remain open from Avalanche Creek to Jackson Glacier Overlook until Sunday, Oct. 17, depending on weather.

Heat claims visitor at Zion National Park. A 32-year-old out-of-state visitor to Zion National Park died last week after complaining about heat exhaustion. John Henry Wolfe died after medics were called and found him unresponsive. Temperatures in the park reached 95 degrees the day he collapsed.

Some trails and campgrounds near Yosemite closed after mysterious deaths. The deaths of three members of a family, and the family dog, led officials to close trails and campgrounds in a remote area near Yosemite National Park last week. The bodies of Jonathan Gerrish, Ellen Chung, their 1-year-old daughter, Miju, and the family dog were found August 17 in a remote area of the Sierra National Forest. No cause of death has been determined, but officials are studying water samples from the Merced River, which has been known to harbor toxic algae blooms.

Bye Bye, Bonnaroo. The iconic four-day rock and roll festival in Manchester, TN, was cancelled last week after torrential rains from Hurricane Ida flooded the festival site and nearby campgrounds.

Hurricane Ida evacuees take shelter at Dallas Texas Motor Speedway. The speedway opened one of its campgrounds to evacuees free of charge. The campground, located just off Highway 114, will also have showers and restrooms available.

Campground dog attacks prompt investigation. The owner of the North Waco RV Park in Texas is under investigation and facing civil action after at least four women said they were attacked by a pack of dogs on the property within the past six months. A 66-year-old woman said she was attacked by seven dogs Feb. 4. Two other women were hospitalized after being attacked in July and August. The park owner, Charles Stanley, admitted to owning two dogs in the park, but said his former girlfriend and park manager had some mixed-breed dogs when she lived in the campground.

Winnebago offering new wheelchair-ready Class B this fall. Winnebago is introducing the “Roam,” a unique Class B RV designed with a wheelchair lift and other accessible features. The 20-foot-long unit is designed for road trips, camping and running daily errands. It can fit into most standard parking spaces. The new RV will be available this fall at La Mesa, Campers Inn and Pleasureland RV Winnebago dealerships.

What do RVtravel.com readers think?

The results of this poll may surprise you. More than 1,500 of our readers responded. We asked them “Would you rather be admired for being handsome/beautiful or for a great mind?” What do you think – is it brains or beauty? Find out.

NEW! Truck & Towing Trends

If you own a truck or want to, this is for you!

With Tony Barthel

In this Truck & Towing Trends column, we’ll look for the latest information about trucks and tow vehicles with insider stories and tips about tow vehicles of all sorts, primarily those of interest to RVers. This week Tony discusses Chevrolet discounts on 2021 Silverados, and more. Truck owners, wanters, enthusiasts… click here.

Tow bars for trailers and motorhomes

More truck news

Truck Review: 2021 Honda Ridgeline could be last

Seventeen years ago, Honda introduced the Ridgeline to challenge the mainstream pickup truck empire. The Ridgeline was something. It had the industry’s first lockable in-bed storage trunk. It had a fully independent suspension. The truck’s dual-action tailgate could be opened to the side or down. … But where is the Ridgeline headed? Could the 2021 Ridgeline be the end of the line? Find out here.

2022 Ford Maverick by the numbers: $20k, 40 mpg, 500-mile range

About two months before it’s available at dealerships, the pending 2022 Ford Maverick is a hit. The size of the reservation list has even surprised the manufacturer. According to Ford, more than 100,000 non-binding reservations have been registered for the economically geared compact pickup truck. Its projected specs are impressive. Continue reading.

Add an outdoor water faucet to your RV!

Add an outdoor water faucet to your RV!

This lead-free outdoor faucet is really handy. If you don't have one, here's a super inexpensive way to add one. No tools required and it installs in a minute (just screw it on).

10 Best-selling products from Amazon on RVtravel.com in August

Here at RVtravel.com we recommend a lot of products to you. If we know something works for our RV or someone else’s RV, we tell you about it. Just about every Amazon ad you see on our website has been tested by one of our staff members or someone we know. If we think something doesn’t work, is poorly made, or is just boring, we won’t recommend it. We like cool stuff, exciting stuff, neat stuff! Here are the top 10 best-selling products on RVtravel.com in August.

Reader poll

Fifth wheel owners: Which brand of truck do you use to tow your RV?

Please let us know. After you click your response, you’ll see how others have responded. Feel free to leave a comment. CLICK HERE.

We’ve also heard …

Big Airstream dealership gets bigger. Airstream Adventures, one of the largest Airstream dealerships in the U.S., has added the Airstreams of Spokane dealership to its portfolio. The Spokane dealership is Airstream Adventures’ sixth location, joining Portland, OR; Seattle; Boise, ID; Fairfield, CA; and Morgan Hill, CA.

The Maine State Park Campground Reservations Call Center will close for the season on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at 4 p.m. EST. Internet Reservations will continue through Sunday, Sept. 12 until 4 p.m. Campsites become first-come/first-served on Monday, Sept. 13. Camping is allowed at most campgrounds through Oct. 15.

Dynamax makes a cool move. RV manufacturer Dynamax is adding GE Appliances’ 15,000 BTU air conditioners with heat pumps to six models in the 2022 model year. Models that will feature the new air conditioners include the Europa, Isata 3 Series, Isata 5 Series, Force, DX3 and DynaQuest XL.

Walmart is hiring. If you’re looking for a little cash to supplement your travel lifestyle, Walmart just announced it’s planning to hire 20,000 new employees for its 250 nationwide distribution centers. Read all about it here.

More work camper opportunities for the holidays: Michaels will need 20,000 workers, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will need 3,000, and Amazon, many, many thousands. Dollar General has already added 50,000 workers since mid-July but will need more for the holidays.

It appears that domestic travel will continue to boom, and should further fuel RV sales. The prospect of European travel for Americans has begun to diminish once more as countries adopt new measures in response to a recent surge in U.S. COVID cases. Earlier this week, the European Union announced it was dropping the United States from its safe list, advising its 27 member states to reconsider allowing entry to nonessential U.S. travelers.

Camping in style. If you want to take a glimpse at what the rest of the world is reading about the “RVing craze,” take a look at this recent story from the New York Times. (Note: Requires log-in [free] or subscription.)

Most innovative camping gear. If you’re a camper who just can’t live without the “new best thing,” you’ll want to check out this list of must-haves from the recent Big Gear Show at Park City, Utah. (May require log-in.)

Amazon is partnering with financial products and services company Affirm to enable qualified customers to pay for their purchases of $50 or more over time, with monthly payments and no interest or late fees. Amazon is currently testing the program but plans to make it more broadly available later.

Colorado forest reducing services. San Juan National Forest in Colorado will begin closing some campgrounds and reducing services for the fall and winter season. Campers should check a campground’s status online before visiting. If you plan to visit Colorado soon, check this list of current fire bans and danger levels for the state plus current fire restrictions.

Pete is headed for Maine. If you’re a fan of Pete’s RV Centers, you’ll soon have another outlet in Maine. The dealership chain recently broke ground on a new facility in Saco, Maine. Pete’s is also doing business in Vermont, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, and South Carolina.

At last! A guidebook to National Forest campgrounds

This guidebook is badly needed. Not since 2003 has there been a comprehensive guide to these wonderful, and typically very scenic National Forest camping areas — until now! National Forest Camping is fresh off the press in late May 2021. Forest Service areas offer some of the best camping experiences in the United States. In this directory, you’ll discover 3,704 camping areas in 41 states. Read more.

HAVE YOU SEEN THIS STOLEN RV?

This rig may be a bit harder to spot, but take a shot at it. Stolen from Craftsmen Park in Portage Lakes, Ohio. Here’s where it’s a bit tough: The owners discovered their 2014 Shasta Oasis (built by Forest River) missing August 28. However, it could have been stolen any time between July 31st and August 20th. The rig was equipped with a lock, but clever thieves, being as they are, cut the lock. We don’t have much more information available, but if you know something, contact the Summit County Sheriff, 330-643-2181. Did someone rip off your ride? Let us post information on your stolen RV. Email Russ (at) RVtravel.com. See many more recently stolen RVs. Let’s help find these for their owners and maybe even put the crooks in the slammer. Click here.

Campground and RV Park News

Developments in places where we stay across the USA

Janet Groene reports each week on developments at RV parks and campgrounds across the USA and Canada. There’s a lot of good information here that you can use to plan your travels. Read the current installment of “Campground and RV Park News” here.

RV recalls posted since our last newsletter

• Airstream recalls some RVs for propane-caused fire risk

• Coach House RV recall: Window could detach

• Escape Trailer recall: Window adhesive may fail

• Huge KZRV RV recall. Failed propane regulator could cause fire

Did you miss yesterday’s RV Travel?

If so, stories you missed:

• Cover story: It’s official. We are loving our national parks to death

• Featured article: We can’t keep a good thing to ourselves. Expect many, many more new RVers in 2022

• Reasons to try before you buy. Why renting an RV is a good idea

• Readers’ Letter: This campground charges more per square footage (+slideouts) of RV. Is this a common thing?

• RVelectricity: A tale of two welder outlets, and what can go wrong

• Ask Dave: Why aren’t the leveling jacks working?

• RV Tire Safety: Do the math before you load something on your bumper!

• Ask the Pet Vet: Pet First Aid. Part 1: The Basic kit you should carry with you at all times

• She’s on the hunt to find an RV to fit her 11 cats. Can you help her decide?

• Attention, attention! How do you let another RVer know that they need to stop and check their rig?

… and much more

Read it here | Back issues

Collapsible salad spinner is perfect for RV kitchen

Salad spinners tend to take up a lot of precious, limited RV kitchen space. This Prepworks spinner folds down almost flat, so you can keep it nice and organized. It’s got an easy-to-use crank handle, which quickly dries lettuce or other veggies. You can use the nicely designed outer bowl as a serving dish, so you’ve got two in one, and it’s dishwasher safe. No clean up! Learn more or order.

Latest fuel prices

Here are the latest U.S. average prices per gallon of gasoline and diesel fuel as of August 30, 2021:

Regular unleaded gasoline: $3.14 [Calif.: $4.23]

Change from week before: Down 1 cent; Change from year before: Up 92 cents.

Diesel: $3.34 [Calif.: $4.29]

Change from week before: Up 2 cents; Change from year before: Up 90 cents.

Do you subscribe to our RV Daily Tips Newsletter?

Every Monday through Friday you get a short, informational email from us delivered straight to your inbox. Inside each issue you’ll find: quick RV tips, popular articles, reader polls, RV thoughts, helpful resources, a website of the day, RV clubs and organizations, trivia, jokes and more! If you don’t like it, you can easily unsubscribe, but we doubt you’ll want to. Sign up here.

Upcoming RV shows

• Great American RV & Camping Show (still on as of August 31)

September 9 – 11, Colorado Springs, CO

• Hershey – America’s Largest RV Show (still on as of August 31)

September 15-19, Hershey, PA

• Portland Fall RV & Van Show (CANCELED – “Low dealer inventories, dealer labor shortages and concerns over spiking COVID cases have made it futile to hold a viable show.”) September 16-19 , Portland, OR

• NCRVDA Charlotte Fall RV Show & Sale (RESCHEDULED for January 2022)

September 17-19 , Charlotte, NC

• Georgia RV & Camper Show (still on as of August 31)

September 17-19, Atlanta, GA

• Maryland RV Show Super Sale (still on as of August 31)

September 16-19, Lutherville-Timonium, MD

• Indianapolis Fall Boat & RV Show (POSTPONED to February 2022)

September 24-26 , Indianapolis, IN

• Washington State Evergreen Fall RV Show (still on as of August 31)

September 24-26, Monroe, WA

• Fall Detroit RV & Camping Show (CANCELED)

September 29 – October 3 , Novi, MI

See the list of upcoming RV shows.

Recipe of the Day

Blackened New York Steak with Sweet Potato Butter

by Jasmin Stewart-Harbin

The blackening spice on Jasmin’s steak is perfect! It’s a great mix of flavors without too much heat. What makes this steak, though, is the sweet potato compound butter. Sweet and savory with a hint of spice, you’ll find other types of meat to use it on. No need to head to your favorite steakhouse when you can create a steakhouse-quality meal at home.

No restaurant needed! We’re drooling! Get the recipe.

Did you miss yesterday’s recipe, Mexican Lasagna? Get it here.

Other recipes featured in this week’s Daily Tips Newsletters:

• S’mores Brownies

• “World Famous” Slow Cooker Meatballs

• Yam Biscuits

• Creamy Chicken Tortilla Soup

• Lemon Butter Baked Cod

The best kitchen sink strainer – no more odors or clogs!

If you’re unfamiliar with the revolutionary Kitchen SinkShroom, you’ll want to introduce yourself. This popular sink strainer prevents anything from going down your kitchen sink’s drain (in your house or RV). Say goodbye to odors and clogs – the SinkShroom won’t let that happen. Read more about it and its partner, the TubShroom, here, or order one here.

The Perfect Scam Podcast

Every Sunday we present a podcast from AARP about scams and how crooks are stealing your money, often via telemarketing. Their efforts are often most successful with people 65 years and older who fall victim to the scammers’ sophisticated techniques. Here is this week’s episode.

Today in History

