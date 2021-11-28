News for RVers #1028, Sunday edition

Welcome back to North America’s best source for news and information for RVers. It’s time to put away your turkey pants for at least a few weeks. We hope you all had an enjoyable holiday. Back in the RVing world, it appears the logjams are beginning to clear at both the West Coast ports and at RV manufacturers. The RV Industry Association just reported that 2021 will be an all-time record year for RV factory shipments. We’ll have to wait and see if that begins to impact inventories and prices. As always, we at RVtravel.com appreciate your help through voluntary contributions to keep this newsletter coming your way. Be sure to check out all of our other RV-related newsletters.

Sunday, November 28, 2021

Sunday, November 28, 2021

Out & About with Scott Linden

Featured articles

RV shipments set all-time records. What does it mean for RVers?

The RV Industry Association announced last week that 2021 would be the year RV manufacturers set an all-time record for factory shipments to dealers and RVers around the country. October’s performance at 57,971 RVs shipped already makes 2021 the best year ever for factory shipments, and there are still two months to go. So, all is right in the world of RVing, right? Hardly. Learn why.

Campground crowding: “Some people should be banned from camping!”

One of our readers sent us a rather scathing letter suggesting that some RVers never be allowed in campgrounds again. “We need to find these people and take away their camping privileges for life,” he wrote. What could have made him so angry? Find out.

Utah RV fraud victims could still have their day in court

Earlier this month we reported on dozens of cases of fraud perpetrated on RV buyers at a Utah dealership. Over a period of nearly three years, some buyers at General RV had “doctored” loan papers sent off to their loan companies. While they thought their rigs were on 20-year finance, the notes were actually for 10 years. At the end of those years, a big balloon payment waited. Our story explained how Utah state officials said that the statute of limitations foiled any chance of prosecuting the crooks. But an attorney who specializes in RV cases says hang on – those RV fraud victims may still have the ability to see some justice served. Continue reading.

Tesla’s new headquarters find home in Austin. 10,000 new workers stress already tight housing market. RVs to the rescue

When the world’s first trillion-dollar company moves to your city, it’s not unlike a huge boulder being dropped into the middle of a small pond. There’s going to be a big splash, and the shoreline will get swamped. That’s where Austin, Texas, now finds itself, as the erratically brilliant Elon Musk moves his corporate headquarters to the city and completes construction on a “Gigafactory” that will be his primary production facility for the Tesla Cybertruck and Tesla Semi. Where will they house the 10,000 new workers? Find out here.

Today’s RV review…

In today’s review, industry insider Tony Barthel looks at the Rockwood Geo Pro 15TB. It’s priced under $30k, and it comes with a king bed. Tony says, “Yes, this is a small trailer. But there are a number of use cases I can see where this could serve a lot of different camping styles. Further, the small size and light weight are also going to make this more accessible to a wider variety of owners and their tow vehicles.” Read more.

That was the RV week that was

November 21–27, 2021

2021 is biggest year ever for RVs. It’s official. With yet another record set in October for RV factory shipments, 2021 has officially become the year the RV industry built more RVs than ever before. October factory shipments totaled 57,971 units, an increase of 22.5 percent over the 47,326 units shipped in October 2020. It’s the best October on record, beating the previous record set in October 2017 of 48,926 units. It’s also a new record for any month on record, beating last month’s previous all-time record of 55,014. It’s also interesting to note that the order backlog at major RV manufacturers Thor and Winnebago are expected to continue through much of 2022. That means all of the RVs shipped in October already had buyers awaiting their arrival. Read more about this here.

Frictionless transactions might be in your future. Coffee mega-seller Starbucks is teaming up with Amazon on a new store concept that just might be something campers should keep an eye on. The new concept is called “frictionless checkout.” The system allows coffee buyers to make their purchases remotely on the Starbucks app. Then, they just arrive at the store, pick up their coffee and walk out and their card is charged when they leave the store. The first store is in Manhattan. Imagine making your campground reservation, just pulling into your site, and never having to stop at the office to register or pay. Something to think about.

The future is coming faster than you think. Speaking of retail giants, Walmart is partnering with DroneUp LLC to launch drone deliveries from three stores in Arkansas. The drones can deliver packages to doorsteps in as little as 30 minutes, seven days a week. Coming to a campground near you? We’ll have to wait and see.

Teton NP only taking online reservations. If you’re heading for Grand Teton National Park next year looking for a camping spot, you’re going to have to reserve all of your sites at the Recreation.gov website. The Colter Bay RV Park and Tent Village, as well as Headwaters Campground and RV Park, along with Colter Bay, Gros Ventre, Jenny Lake, Lizard Creek and Signal Mountain campgrounds, will be available for booking on a six-month rolling basis. A limited number of sites will be held back at the Colter Bay and Gros Ventre campgrounds for reservations on a 14-day rolling basis and are expected to fill up quickly, and visitors are strongly encouraged to plan ahead. Park campgrounds are no longer reservable through local campground call centers or websites.

Walmart wants to tweet you stuff. And speaking of Walmart, Twitter fans will be able to shop via tweet during Cyber Week (the week after Thanksgiving). They are hosting a live streamed 30-minute Twitter sales event beginning at 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 28.

Vehicles from vending machines is a growing trend. Carvana, those folks with the massive car vending machines, just unveiled its 30th automated location for picking up a vehicle purchased online. The new vending structure stands 12 stories high and can hold 43 vehicles. Buyers just purchase their vehicle on a website, then go to the vending machine with the right code and pick up their ride. Can RV vending machines be far behind?

A little grass with your delivered nachos. If you live in Ontario, you can now order your legal weed via the Uber Eats app. Uber partnered with Canadian cannabis retailer Tokyo Smoke to provide the service. Right now, it’s only for ordering. You have to pick up your buds yourself. But Uber has plans to start a delivery service for marijuana just as soon as all of the hurdles are cleared in both Canada and the U.S. Right now, they are stymied by the fact that the feds block the purchase of federally illegal products with a credit card, and only 18 states currently allow recreational cannabis use.

RV Retailer grows its kingdom. RV Retailer LLC recently acquired Holland RV Center and its three outlets in Southern California, as well as Folsom Lake RV in Northern California. That brings the total count for RV Retailer stores in the U.S. to 81. Holland RV has three locations in Palm Desert, San Marcos and Santee. They handle the Grand Design, Newmar, Fleetwood and Keystone brands.

Things clearing at the ports. Things are starting to clear up at the nation’s busiest ports in Los Angeles and Long Beach. The ports report that they’ve seen a 33 percent decline in “aging cargo” awaiting pickup at the docks since late October. That’s when the ports announced they were thinking about imposing a new fine on carriers who were letting their shipments linger at the port.

No room this summer around Northeast. No big surprise to campers in the Northeast, but private campgrounds in that region reported business was up 15 percent to 20 percent this summer. “We consider 2021 to be the busiest in the history of New York’s camping business,” said Donald G. Bennett, Jr., the president and CEO of Campground Owners of New York. “Some of our members saw their business levels increase by as much as 45 percent over last year’s figures.” Many parks reported they were 100 percent full throughout the summer.

New park also in the works in Indiana. There’s a new RV park being planned along U.S. 20 in Porter, Indiana. The 50-acre park has received positive feedback from local officials, but plans are still preliminary. An earlier plan by developers Trevin and Kimberly Fowler was rejected by the Porter County Board of Zoning Appeals, and also wasn’t popular with neighbors of the earlier proposed site in Pine Township. Kimberly Fowler said they plan to transform the new 50-acre property into a true “legacy property.”

TVA closes campgrounds for the winter. Six Tennessee Valley Authority-managed campgrounds in Tennessee are closed for the winter. The closed campgrounds include:

• Cherokee Dam — Cherokee Dam Reservation in Jefferson City

• Douglas Dam Headwater — Douglas Dam Reservation near Sevierville

• Douglas Dam Tailwater — Douglas Dam Reservation near Sevierville

• Melton Hill Dam — Melton Hill Dam Reservation near Lenoir City

• Watauga Dam — Watauga Dam Reservation near Elizabethton

• Pickwick Dam – Pickwick Dam Reservation near Savannah

Campers can already make reservations for 2022 at the TVA campgrounds online through Recreation Resource Management at www.camprrm.com.

Outdoorsy trying to purchase e-vehicles. Peer-to-peer rental giant Outdoorsy is in talks with electronic vehicle maker Rivian as well as Ford to order $100 million in electric trucks and SUVs for its own fleet. Outdoorsy is reportedly interested in purchasing 1,000 Rivian e-trucks to add to its rental platform. Ford recently said it was abandoning plans to develop a vehicle with Rivian. Outdoorsy CEO Jeff Cavins said if Rivian accepts the order, the e-vehicles wouldn’t be delivered until 2023. Cavins said he’s also talking to Ford about fulfilling part of the order.

Deer injures girl in Yosemite NP. Visitors feeding a buck deer led to a girl visiting Yosemite National Park being injured. Park officials said the girl was among a group of tourists feeding the buck. The animal spooked, and its antlers struck the girl’s arm, causing a deep cut as well as some lacerations on her chest. She was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Zion suspending shuttle operations. Zion National Park officials are suspending shuttle operations along Zion Canyon Scenic Drive on Nov. 29. Officials said park visitors will be able to drive up the road themselves instead of taking the shuttle. Shuttle operations are expected to resume for 10 days on Dec. 23 before ending again on Jan. 1. The shuttle will again restart operations in mid-February. The South Campground and Lava Point Campground in the park are also closed for the season, but the Watchman Campground will stay open. Visitors can make reservations at Recreation.gov.

Alaskan campground will be closed for a year. The Russian River Campground on Alaska’s Kenai Peninsula will be closed for nearly a year as crews work to rebuild the road to the park, along with reinforcing a hillside along the Kenai River near Cooper Landing. The campground and the road will be closed from August 1, 2022, to June 1, 2023.

Is this your RV?

Reader poll

Have you spent a free night in a parking lot with your RV in the last year?

Please let us know. After you click your response, you’ll see how others have responded. Feel free to leave a comment. CLICK HERE.

Did you miss yesterday’s poll? “How likely would you stay more than one night at a location with no internet access of any kind?” Respond and/or see how others responded.

PHOTO OF THE WEEK

Haunted hamburgers?

These skeletons may not be so far-fetched at the Haunted Hamburgers restaurant in the ghost town of Jerome, Arizona. The place has a very ghostly past, hence its name. It’s a great place to stop for a meal, and maybe even a haunting. To learn why the eatery got its “haunted” reputation, click here Hint: In the beginning it was all about hammers (huh?).

New! The Quartzsite Report

What to do in QZ?

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

Welcome to our regular – albeit seasonal – update on the news from the RVing Capital of the World. If you’re a QZ regular, or just thinking about “dropping in to check it out,” we’ll give you ditties and dollops of what’s happening in and around Quartzsite.

When snowbirds tell folks back home that they’re heading to Quartzsite, they’re often asked: What do you do there? Visions of cacti, dried skulls, and endless days and nights of nothing may flash through their heads. One could try to explain the Big Tent RV Show – but that’s in January. Sitting around the campfire. Exploration via off-road-vehicles. But there’s plenty of other “what to dos” even now. Learn about some of them here.

We’ve also heard …

A new RV park may be in the works for Conway, South Carolina. The proposed site is on 17 acres and would include 150 sites along Highway 544. The Waccamaw National Wildlife Refuge would be located just behind the park.

Airstream involved in Florida crash. A five-vehicle crash – including a vehicle towing an Airstream trailer, closed the northbound lanes of I-75 last Wednesday near Riverview, Florida. A driver of an SUV suffered a medical emergency behind the wheel, causing the crash.

That’s one way to have fewer campers. A recent Pew survey found that 44 percent of non-parents under 50 say they are not likely to have children. That’s up from 37 percent in 2018.

Camper/landowner “dating service” expanding to rentals. Explore Eden, the online marketplace that connects campers with private landowners, is expanding its services to include RV and cabin rentals. You can find out about the Explore Eden services here.

Brian Laundrie, whose disappearance sparked a nationwide manhunt in September after his fiancee, Gabby Petito, went missing and was later found murdered, killed himself, an autopsy report released on Tuesday revealed. Laundrie and Petito were childhood sweethearts on Long Island in New York, then moved to Florida in 2019 to live with Laundrie’s parents south of Sarasota. They set off on their “van life” trip in July, planning to reach Oregon by Halloween, according to their social media accounts.

Great Smoky Mountains National Park likely to set visitation record. With two months to go in the 2021 season, officials said attendance at Great Smoky Mountains National Park has already surpassed 2020 totals and is on the way to breaking the all-time record of 12,547,743 set in 2019. The current total, as of the end of October, is 12,149,513.

Uber and Lyft are more expensive for the holidays. If you’re an RVer who chooses to use ride share services instead of towing your own, get ready to pay more. Supply and demand, coupled with a driver shortage, will keep the Uber and Lyft ride share services’ fees at higher-than-normal levels through the holidays.

HAVE YOU SEEN THESE STOLEN RVs?

Safe Harbor RV Storage proved to be anything but for an RVer in Cypress, Texas. Nick Carter’s 2021 Forest River Wildwood Heritage Glen 273RL vanished from that storage site on November 11. A tracker later pinged the plundered trailer to the 8800 block of Dodson Street in Houston, Texas, but police couldn’t find it. It bore the Texas license plate B41-7693. If you know anything, please contact Nick at 281-203-7745. And yet another “stolen while stored” report. This one was taken from a storage facility in Agua Dulce, near Santa Clarita, California, on November 13. The 2019 Jayco Jay Feather travel trailer bore the California plate, 1NF6613. Contact the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station at (661) 260-4000 with information. Did someone rip off your ride? Let us post information on your stolen RV. Email Russ (at) rvtravel.com. See many more recently stolen RVs. Let’s help find these for their owners and maybe even put the crooks in the slammer. Click here.

Campground and RV Park News

Developments in places where we stay across the USA

Janet Groene reports each week on developments at RV parks and campgrounds across the USA and Canada. There’s a lot of good information here that you can use to plan your travels. Read the current installment of “Campground and RV Park News” here.

RV recalls posted since our last newsletter

• Forest River fifth wheels recalled. Outside light incorrectly installed

• Jayco recalls some Jay Flight trailers for exhaust fumes danger

Latest fuel prices

Here are the latest U.S. average prices per gallon of gasoline and diesel fuel as of November 22, 2021:

Regular unleaded gasoline: $3.40 [Calif.: $4.55]

Change from week before: Down <1 cent; Change from year before: Up $1.29.

Diesel: $3.72 [Calif.: $4.78]

Change from week before: Down 1 cent; Change from year before: Up $1.26.

Brain Teaser

What has a mouth, but cannot eat. Moves, but has no legs. Has a bank, but no money?

(Answer below.)

Upcoming RV shows

• Greensboro RV Show, January 7-9, Greensboro, NC

• Gulf Coast RV Show, January 7-9, Mobile, AL

• Knoxville RV Super Show, January 7-9, Sevierville, TN

• NCRVDA Greensboro RV Show, January 7-9, Greensboro, NC

• South Carolina RV & Camping Show, January 7-9, Greenville, SC

• Ohio RV and Boat Show, January 7-16, Columbus, OH

• Indy RV Expo, January 8-16, Indianapolis, IN

• Quartzsite RV Show, January 22-30, Quartzsite, Arizona

Recipe of the Day

Turkey Salad

by Carrie Owens from Quincy, IL

Turn your leftover holiday turkey into this delicious turkey salad. Simple to throw together, it does not take a ton of turkey to make. Much tastier than a sliced turkey sandwich too. The turkey salad has a creamy mayo base with a bit of crunch from celery. We loved the slightly sweet and tart contrast added from the dried cranberries. Make a sandwich with this turkey salad or serve with crackers.

We like the sound (and looks) of this! Get the recipe.

Did you miss yesterday’s recipe, Caprese Salad With Quinoa and Brown Rice? Get it here.

Other recipes featured in this week’s Daily Tips Newsletters:

• Chocolate Kahlua Pecan Pie

• Cajun Oyster Stuffing

• Cranberry Butter

• Day After Thanksgiving Turkey Casserole

• Tijuana Caesar Salad

Brain teaser answer:

A river

The Perfect Scam Podcast

Sunday funny

Reader Mike Smith sent us this and said he saw this septic truck a few years ago. Too funny!

Today in History

