News for RVers Issue 1034, Sunday edition

Welcome back to North America’s best source for news and information for RVers. ‘Tis the season to start planning your 2022 travels. If the pandemic has taught us anything, it is that it’s never too early to book your spot at the busy places. Or, maybe this is the year you try more of those “off the beaten path” locales. Good luck! As always, we at RVtravel.com appreciate your help through voluntary contributions to keep this newsletter coming your way, and be sure to check out all of our other RV-related newsletters.

If you shop at Amazon.com we’d appreciate you using this link. We get an itty bitty commission if you buy something, but they add up and help us pay our bills (most importantly our hard-working writers!).



Do you have a blog or personal website about RVing that isn’t earning you any money? Want to change that? Post your blog on RVtravel.com. We’ll provide a big audience and you’ll earn money. More info.

Today’s BARGAINS at Amazon.

Sunday, January 9, 2022

Non-Members (advertising-supported) edition

Did you miss yesterday’s edition of the RV Travel Newsletter? If so, it’s here.

Featured articles

Resale prices for RVs drop for first time in months

For the first time in a very long time, the wholesale prices of RVs are behaving like they used to. The new information comes from Black Book, a company that sources and integrates vehicle history report data and then analyzes millions of vehicle transactions to track valuations. Learn more.

Tires 2022: Prices jump while shortage fears wane

This fall, rumors and speculations abounded about tires. The fear was that a tire shortage, spawned by supply chain issues, could create real problems for automotive and RV users. At the top of the year, it looks as if a tire shortage isn’t materializing, but watch as tire prices jump. It’s all happening right now. Continue reading.

Want to reserve a specific campsite? Then pay up!

Say you reserve a specific campsite in an RV park far away from the swimming pool or nearby train tracks. But then you show up to stay and learn you’ve been moved into a site right next to that pool or backed right up to the train tracks. What happened? You didn’t pay a “site-lock fee,” that’s what. Mike Gast explains.

Josh the RV Nerd still creating videos after sale of Haylett RV

Fans of the popular “Josh the RV Nerd” videos on YouTube (and which Tony Barthel includes in some of his RV Reviews at RVtravel.com) might have been sent into panic mode by the news that the Haylett Auto & RV Superstore in Coldwater, Michigan, had been sold. Haylett RV is the home of Josh Winters, the one-man producer/star of the Josh the RV Nerd videos. So what happens now? Find out here.

Campground Crowding: Need a site? Run an ad for one – it worked for these readers

RV sales have skyrocketed and more people than ever are taking up RVing. The result is campground crowding like never before! In this weekly blog, RV Travel readers discuss their experiences. This week we continue on the campground membership topic, and ask for your input. Also, someone found a quiet place to camp (albeit a few years ago) by putting an ad on Craigslist. Hmmm. Some more ideas about obtaining reservations, and more complaints about the reservations systems. All that a much more here.

GM faces massive lawsuit alleging faulty eight-speed transmissions

The eight-speed transmissions installed in numerous Cadillac, Chevrolet and GMC vehicles, including several trucks and SUVs manufactured by General Motors, are faulty. According to a new class-action lawsuit against GM in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan, Southern Division, the automaker shipped vehicles with transmissions that: “Slip, buck, kick, jerk, harshly engage, suffer abnormal internal wear, sudden acceleration, delay in downshifts, delayed acceleration, difficulty stopping the vehicle, and eventually require replacement of the transmission or its components.” Learn more.

Cats causing headaches for Elon Musk’s Starlink WiFi system

Who’d have thought the latest challenge facing the Starlink satellite WiFi system would be … cats? That’s right. The New York Post and several other news outlets reported this week that the newest challenge to Elon Musk’s satellite WiFi empire isn’t tricky space launches or near misses with other satellites. It’s furry felines! Find out why.

20,000 Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta RV sites booked in just minutes!

If you didn’t get your RV site reservation last Wednesday, Jan. 5, for the Oct. 1-9, 2022, Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta you may be out of luck. More than 20,000 RV reservations for the event were booked within 90 minutes of the reservation start time last Wednesday. Learn more.

Today’s RV review…

In today’s review, industry insider Tony Barthel takes a sneak peek at Tiffin’s Class B, the Cahaba. He writes, “While you may not think of Tiffin when it comes to Class B vans, they’ve absolutely established a beach head with this and made a statement. Obviously, a $200,000 Class B isn’t for everybody. But for those interested in a Class B that can head off-grid and take advantage of one heck of a battery system, this is certainly a great choice.” Read more and take a tour.

Yesterday’s review: BruderX EXP-4, an overlanding champion from Down Under

Last week’s reviews:

• 2022 Tiffin Wayfarer 25 RW

• Cherokee Grey Wolf 24JS

• 2022 Coachmen Freedom Express Ultra Lite 274RKS

• Grech RV Strada Tour – ultra-luxurious Class B

• 2022 Forest River Hemisphere Elite 36FL, front living fifth wheels compared

Read all other RV reviews by clicking here.

That was the RV week that was

January 2–8, 2022

Vets and Gold Star families get free access to national parks. A new federal law is giving veterans and Gold Star families free lifetime access to national parks and federal recreation lands. The Alexander Lofgren Veterans in Parks (VIP) Act was added to the National Defense Authorization Act, which was signed into law during the holidays. In 2020, the National Park Service announced that veterans and Gold Star Families, who’ve lost loved ones in the line of service to this country, would receive free access to the park service’s 423 sites around the country. This new law makes the move permanent and also cements the free annual passes available for active-duty military.

Indy RV Expo under way. The Indy RV Expo at the Indiana State Fairgrounds in Indianapolis got started Saturday. The show runs through Sunday, January 16, and will feature more than 300 RVs on display. Admission to the show is $10 for adults, $9 for seniors 60 and over. Children under 16 are free. Discount coupons are available here.

Famous Key West selfie spot damaged. The cops are looking for two men who lit a Christmas tree on fire on New Year’s Day that was next to the famous Key West Southernmost Point buoy. The fire occurred about 3:30 a.m. on Jan. 1, and flames from the burning tree charred the side of the four-ton cement monument.

Fugitive commits suicide at Florida RV park. A Texas fugitive wanted for allegedly killing his wife in 2020 apparently shot himself when approached by deputies at the Holiday Trav-l Park RV Resort in Ocala, Florida. Trent Paschal had fled Texas after bonding out of jail in Galveston. He stole an SUV from a car dealership in April 2021 and disappeared. Marion County, Florida, Sheriff’s Department deputies got a tip that he was at the RV resort last week. They approached his RV, and that’s when he apparently shot himself.

Texas RVer killed in crash with semi. An El Paso, Texas, man was killed and 10 others injured when the RV they were riding in collided with an out-of-control semi-truck near Fort Hancock, Texas, on Dec. 31. Officials said the semi was going at an unsafe speed for the rainy weather conditions.

Which state has the most national parks? Trivia time. If you guess California has the largest share of the nation’s 63 national parks, you’d be right. California has nine total national parks, followed by Alaska with eight, and Utah with five. All 63 national parks combined lured nearly 328 million visitors in 2019, and it’s only gotten more crowded since then.

Flooded beachside California park remains closed. Leo Carrillo State Park near Malibu, California, will remain closed until at least the end of January. More than 30 campers had to be evacuated from the park last week.

COVID doesn’t stop RVing for these Kiwis. A retired couple from New Zealand didn’t let COVID-19 derail their RVing in the U.S. Keith and Barb Henderson started spending extended holiday vacations traveling in the U.S. by RV in 2017. When they realized COVID wasn’t going anywhere in 2020, they decided to come over and continue their regular RVing habit in the U.S. Read all about their adventures here.

Tesla making some noise in auto markets. Somehow Elon Musk and his Tesla electric cars managed to drive around the microchip supply chain woes holding everyone else back. Tesla announced last week that it had delivered a record 308,600 vehicles in the fourth quarter of 2021, much higher than the 263,000 vehicles industry analysts had been expecting. Tesla’s October–December deliveries were up about 70% from a year earlier and nearly 30% higher from record deliveries the preceding quarter.

Texas charity getting used RVs for homeless vets. Operation Texas Strong 2021, a private charity organized by Weatherford, Texas, residents Bobby and Peggy Crutsinger, donated 68 used RVs to homeless veterans last year. Peggy Crutsinger said they started the charity to honor her late father, a Vietnam vet who was always troubled by the number of other veterans living on the streets. Each donated RV came with linens and home goods to help the recipient get started. All of the items were donated by community members. “Once you’re off the street, after that, it gets a little bit easier,” Peggy Crutsinger said. “You’ve got the ‘Oomph’ to be able to do what you need to do to eat, get a job, and do what you gotta do, but it all starts with getting them off the street.” For more information on the charity, or to find out how to donate an RV, go to the Operation Texas Strong 2021 Facebook page here.

Study shows camping is big business in several states. A study of camping in Tennessee by Recreation.gov found a 52.7% increase in camping reservations in Tennessee between 2015 and 2020. The growth in camping interest has led to Rutherford County, Tennessee, becoming home to at least six huge RV dealerships and four large retail outlets that specialize in camping supplies. The growth is even larger in Michigan, which saw a 299.1% increase in camping reservations from 2015 to 2020, according to the study. In 2020 alone, Recreation.gov reported 52,165 camping reservations in Michigan. California led the country with 634,000 reservations in 2020.

RV landlord stabbed in Seattle. A man who was renting an RV to a homeless man in Seattle was stabbed by the RV resident last week in an apparent dispute over unpaid rent. The RV had been parked in the Highland Park neighborhood. The tenant had called 911 to report the stabbing, saying he had stabbed his “landlord” in self-defense.

Leo knows how to roll. Actor Leonardo DiCaprio didn’t hold back when he was shopping for an RV. You can get an inside look at his $1.5 million rolling home. The RV is more than 52 feet long and features heated marble floors, four exits, a custom professional kitchen, and even two chimneys. You can take a look around here.

Ford is ramping up production of its F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck. Ford officials said they intend to double production at its Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn, Michigan, to 150,000 vehicles per year in order to better meet high demand from customers. Ford said it started converting consumer vehicle “reservations” to actual orders January 6. Ford said they had more than 200,000 consumer vehicle reservations. “The reality is clear: people are ready for an all-electric F-150, and Ford is pulling out all the stops to scale our operations and increase production capacity,” said Kumar Galhotra, president of The Americas & International Markets Group for Ford Motor Company.

New vehicle market rebounds, but still lagging. New vehicle sales in the U.S. rebounded slightly in 2021, but still lagged about two million vehicles behind the years before COVID-19. The shortage is being blamed on the lack of needed computer chips. “Demand is not off at all,” said Michelle Krebs, executive analyst for Cox Automotive. “What is off is sales, because the inventory doesn’t exist.” Cox expects 2021 sales to be 14.9 million vehicles, up 2.5% from 2020, the year the pandemic hit the U.S. and forced the industry to shut down for eight weeks. But over the five years before the pandemic, sales averaged 17.3 million.

Toyota is the top of the heap. Speaking of the car industry, Japan’s Toyota Motor Company has just dethroned General Motors as the top-selling vehicle maker in the U.S. It’s the first time that GM has not led U.S. auto sales since 1931. Toyota sold more than 2.3 million vehicles in the U.S. in 2021, compared to 2.2 million for General Motors. GM’s sales were down about 13% in 2021 and dropped 43% in the fourth quarter of the year, while Toyota’s sales numbers climbed 10% for 2021.

No decision on Northern Michigan RV park. A public hearing on a proposed 70-site RV park near Antrim County, Michigan, drew a lot of debate from angry local residents but didn’t lead to any final decisions last week. About 100 people attended the hearing live, and another 200 joined over Zoom. Most of those testifying said they feared increased traffic congestion and environmental impacts. The planning commission will meet again Jan. 24 to further consider the developer’s application.

Iron Man to the rescue. If you are ever unlucky enough to find yourself in a natural disaster, don’t be surprised if a tiny version of Iron Man comes to your rescue. A team of Italian scientists have created a small humanoid robot called iCub that they hope will be able to fly through the air, just like the Marvel Comics superhero. Having a jet pack aboard will allow the robot to go into natural disasters like earthquakes, floods and wildfires to aid victims. The robot is the size of a 5-year-old child, and so far it can crawl on all fours, walk, and manipulate objects along with flying skills.

Vandals ruin ancient petroglyphs. Vandals permanently damaged ancient rock art at Big Bend National Park in Texas. Ancient petroglyphs on the rock were destroyed. A photo from the National Park Service shows someone carved names and the date on top of one of the rock carvings at the park. The names appear to read “Ariel,” “Issac,” “Norma,” “Adrian” and “12-26-21.” “Damaging natural features and rock art destroys the very beauty and history that the American people want to protect in our parks,” said Big Bend National Park Superintendent Bob Krumenaker. “With each instance of vandalism, part of our Nation’s heritage is lost forever.”

Hipcamp buys UK booking company. Hipcamp, which bills itself as the “world’s largest provider of unique outdoor stays, is expanding in the United Kingdom. Hipcamp just purchased the UK booking brand Cool Camping, adding 5,000 new places to camp. Hipcamp plans to take advantage of a new law in the United Kingdom that doubled to 56 days the length of time landowners there can allow guests to camp on their properties.

Woman dies after being pinned beneath wheels at campground. A 65-year-old woman was killed last Wednesday when she failed to put her pickup truck in park and the vehicle rolled over her. The accident happened at the Tucalota Springs RV Resort and Campground near the unincorporated town of Hemet, CA. First responders found the woman pinned under the front wheels of her 2015 GMC Canyon truck. The truck apparently rolled backward as she was exiting from the driver’s side door, knocking her to the ground and pinning her beneath the wheel.

Mercedes has a new e-van for camping. Mercedes-Benz just unveiled a new camper version of its EQV electric van. Mercedes-Benz launched the electric EQV minivan in Europe in 2020, with a starting price of about $64,000. The van has a range of up to 226 miles. The new camping version comes with optional solar panels.

NC Supreme Court sides with county over campground. The North Carolina Supreme Court has upheld a ruling by the state’s Court of Appeals that denied a request by campground owners to add amenities to their park. Sunny LLC, the owners of the KOA Outer Banks West campground in Waterlily, North Carolina, had appealed Currituck County’s denial of their request to build a swimming pool and add campsites to the park. The county had said the campground was limited to 234 sites and could not build a swimming pool or other added amenities.

Fire consumes RV in Nebraska. Flammable materials stored too close to a space heater were blamed for a fire that destroyed an RV in Hastings, Nebraska, last week. No one was injured in the blaze. A family had been living full time in the vehicle prior to the fire. Read more.

Pensacola Snowbird Beach Bash Jan. 20. The Santa Rosa Island Authority and the Pensacola Beach Chamber of Commerce will be hosting the 7th annual Snowbird Beach Bash on Thursday, Jan. 20. The event, at the Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church, is held as a way for seasonal tourists and vacationers to meet and learn more about Pensacola Beach, as well as to promote local businesses. The event will start at 9 a.m. with breakfast and coffee, and vendors will be set up to hand out business-related freebies.

Thor buys composite wall material maker. If you’ve got something called “Elkboard” in your RV, you might want to know that the maker of the product is now owned by Thor Industries. Thor acquired Elkhart Composites through its Airxcel Inc. subsidiary this month. Elkhart Composites, based in Elkhart, Indiana, sells sustainable foamed polypropylene-based composite material marketed as Elkboard. The material is used for RV sidewalls and helps alleviate the RV manufacturing industry’s need for traditional wood-based laminated sidewalls. Reportedly, the material is not susceptible to rot or delamination.

Fun Town RV bringing its party to AT&T Stadium. Fun Town RV will be bringing the annual Dallas-Fort Worth RV Party back to AT&T Stadium on March 10-13. The show includes big-name entertainers and lots of RVs. There will be live music, as well as games, door prizes, product demonstrations, and the latest RV models on the market. AT&T Stadium is also the home of the Dallas Cowboys. Admission is free.

Outgoing Glacier Park chief talks about challenges facing national parks. The retiring superintendent of Glacier National Park had some interesting things to say about the challenges still facing the park. Those include being the first national park west of the Mississippi River to have more than one million visitors in a month, and the resulting need for reservations to traverse the popular Going to the Sun Road. You can read more about his concerns and his thoughts on the future of the park here.

Pittsburgh RV Show going on now. The Pittsburgh RV Show is currently under way and runs through Jan. 16 at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center. It’s the 55th anniversary of the event. The show includes more than 100 exhibitors and 13 RV dealers with displays.

Dealers take delivery on new brand of RV. Encore RV delivered its first RV units to two dealerships in December. The Encore Rog 12RK RVs were delivered to Mount Comfort RV in Greenfield, Indiana, and Campers Inn RV in Naperville, Illinois. Encore RV CEO Rich Schnippel said a few of the new rigs have already been sold. Schnippel started Encore RV in September 2021 after leaving the RV industry for two years. He had previously worked at InTech, KZ RV and ATC Trailers. The Encore RVs include an 8,000 BTU propane furnace – a big selling point. The Rog 12RK is a little more than seven feet long and 48 inches tall inside, with a weight of 2,500 pounds.

Tesla has some Chinese hands-free competition. Nio, which is being called “China’s answer to Tesla,” has already produced 100,000 of its autonomous driving e-cars. The Nio is getting a lot of attention, especially since its batteries have a range of about 622 miles per charge. It may be a while before the Nio becomes your preferred tow vehicle, and there’s no word yet if the company is planning an e-pickup truck or maybe even an autonomous RV. You can check out the details on the Nio here.

Cheap buys become pandemic victims. Bargain prices have become another victim of inflation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The last Dollar Tree store to offer all items for $1 just raised prices to $1.25. There’s a new version called Dollar Tree Plus, which is an assortment of items that cost between $3 and $5. Wine lovers will be sad to know that there is no more “Two-buck Chuck” wine at Trader Joe’s. The Charles Shaw brand of wine long had a $2 price tag. That’s now been raised to $2.49. And the New York Post is reporting that you’ll be hard pressed to find a $1 slice of pizza on New York City streets anymore. Low-cost pizza stores blame the rising costs of garlic, flour, and even the gas used to power pizza ovens.

Recently published Tourist Trains Guidebook great for train-lovers

If you love riding trains, you need this recently published Tourist Trains Guidebook. This new edition describes more than 500 popular train rides, museums and train destinations across the U.S. and Canada. We’d choo-choo-choose this as our favorite train guidebook! Learn more or order.

Contest

Is this your RV?

Win a $25 Amazon gift certificate if today’s RV photo shows your rig

Every day we post a photo of an RV either submitted by its owner or by our editors as they move about the country.

Click here to see if your RV made it into today’s issue.

New! The Quartzsite Report

The weird will happen in QZ

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

Welcome to our regular – albeit seasonal – update on the news from the RVing Capital of the World. If you’re a QZ regular, or just thinking about “dropping in to check it out,” we’ll give you ditties and dollops of what’s happening in and around Quartzsite.

It’s said the ancient Chinese curse is, “May you live in interesting times.” For RVers, it should be, “May you come to Quartzsite.” Is Quartzsite some sort of flux-point for weird? Perhaps we should have been warned when we made our first trip here back in 1998. The weird, for us, definitely happened. … You will not believe what’s been happening with our onsite reporters in Quartzsite, Russ and Tiña. It will make you feel very fortunate! Plus questions from readers about the upcoming show, and the latest statistics, here.

RELATED:

VISIT RVTRAVEL.COM IN QUARTZSITE!

Please visit RVtravel.com at the giant Quartzsite RV Show, coming January 22-30. Our Tony Barthel and his wife, Peggy, will be holding down our booth outside the big tent, hosting the media and (hopefully) meeting many of our readers. Be sure to enter our contest where you can win swell prizes including two SoftStartRVs (a $638 value) and a DuraLite 100-watt portable solar kit from Go Power! (a $525 value). “Be there or be square!”

Reader poll

How likely are you to buy an RV in 2022?

Please let us know. After you click your response, you’ll see how others have responded. Feel free to leave a comment. CLICK HERE.

Bed sheet suspenders keep your sheets in place!

We have to admit, we just recently discovered these and wondered how we didn’t know about them sooner – they’re amazing! If you have bed sheets that don’t stay in place, these easy-to-use bed sheet fasteners or “suspenders” keep them in place – no more corners that won’t stay down! Learn more or order for a great price.

Photo of the Week





In 1958, Airstream built this prototype of what would become the Airstream Bambi. It was named “der Kleiner Prinz (The Little Prince) by company founder Wally Byam. At 10 feet long, it’s the smallest Airstream trailer ever made. You can see it at the MH/RV Hall of Fame in Elkhart, Indiana.

TRUCKS AND TOW VEHICLES

The Ford Bronco is back

It’s been 25 years, but it’s back. The sixth generation of the former compact off-road-geared utilitarian vehicle has re-emerged. It’s available for the first time as a mid-sized, two-door sport utility vehicle. This new Bronco can tow any travel trailer under 3,500 pounds, including travel trailer models Jayco Jay Feather, Coachmen Clipper and Forest River’s r•pod. It’s engineered to be flat towed behind an RV, with the exception of the Sport Model. Learn more.

GM charges up EV pickup battle – announces $105K Chevrolet Silverado

The electric truck wars are on. With all major manufacturers vying for the future marketplace, General Motors has just made the biggest, boldest mainstream move to date – the 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV. Read all about it here.

Groove gap cleaning tool keeps bugs, dirt and grime out of windows and doors

This small, handheld groove gap cleaner cleans windows, sliding doors, shower door tracks, oven and sink gaps and more. This two-part gadget has a scraper, for scraping up debris and dirt, and a brush, for brushing it away! The elevated handle has finger grips for an easy hold. If it gets dirty, wash it with soap and water and it’s just like new. Learn more or order.

We’ve also heard …

Colton RV takes over Pocono RV. The family-owned Colton RV dealership that currently serves Western New York is expanding into Pennsylvania with the purchase of Pocono RV Sales and Service.

The youngsters now have their own rigs. A new survey by the RV Industry Association shows the percentage of younger folks owning RVs has jumped more than 62% over the past 20 years. The 18-to-34 age group now makes up 22% of the total of RV owners.

RV Business Magazine has produced a report on how RV industry leaders envision the industry in 2022. Do they see it growing, stagnating or losing steam? You can download the PDF report here.

SOS saves two winter campers. Two 19-year-old men who went winter camping were rescued near Eugene, Oregon, last week when they signaled a Coast Guard helicopter by writing “SOS” in the snow. The two men had been reported missing on New Year’s Eve. Neither man was injured.

Keystone RV has new owner resources phone app. Thor’s Keystone RV Company division has launched a new app for owners with content that includes manuals, quick-start guides, a video series for first-time campers, how-to videos, DIY program details, maintenance schedules, troubleshooting guides and a resource library for each Keystone model. The Keystone app is now available for download at both the Apple and Google Play app stores.

Michigan RV show canceled. Continuing concerns over COVID-19 have led to the cancellation of the annual Recreational Vehicle Show at the Monroe County Fairgrounds in Monroe, Michigan. Lack of dealer inventory was also cited as a reason for the show’s cancellation. The show is usually held each January.

Yukon camping fees go up (but not too much). Camping fees at all provincial parks in the Yukon are going up. This year, campers in the parks will pay $20 a day, up from $12. Seniors 65 and older will only pay $10 a night. Until this year, camping for seniors had been free. It should be noted that those fees do include free firewood.

New RV park for Florida getting closer to reality. Pasco County, Florida, took a step closer last week to becoming the home of a huge new RV park. The North Pasco RV Resort would sit on 131 acres with 550 RV sites, two swimming pools, a sports complex and a nature center. The county’s planning committee approved the proposal despite a petition signed by more than 1,000 local residents opposed to the development.

Make sure to have this Fire Extinguishing Aerosol in your RV

The First Alert EZ Fire Spray portable fire extinguisher is easier to use and discharges 4 times longer than traditional fire extinguishers. With an aerosol nozzle and portable size, it’s suited for the kitchen, car, garage, boat or RV. The formula wipes away with a damp cloth & is biodegradable. Comes in a one- or two-pack. Learn more or order.

HAVE YOU SEEN THESE STOLEN RVs?

No reported thefts this week! Did someone rip off your ride? Let us post information on your stolen RV. Email Russ (at) rvtravel.com. See many more recently stolen RVs. Let’s help find these for their owners and maybe even put the crooks in the slammer. Click here.

RV recalls posted since our last newsletter

• Sprinter vans/RVs recalled. Vehicle may move in “Park” position

• Silverado and Sierra trucks recalled for spare tire issue

????? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??????

Forget having an entire toolbox! This nifty gadget is (almost) all you need.

Did you miss yesterday’s RV Travel?

If so, stories you missed:

• Cover Story: A new year means new things for RVtravel.com

• Featured Article: Would you rather factory order your next RV?

• RV Hacks, Tips, & Tricks

• Boondocking or boondoggle? Dispersed camping simply disperses our messes

• 5 of the most important questions to ask before you buy your next RV

… and much more

Read it here | Back issues

Latest fuel prices

Here are the latest U.S. average prices per gallon of gasoline and diesel fuel as of January 3, 2022:

Regular unleaded gasoline: $3.28 [Calif.: $4.50]

Change from week before: Up <1 cent; Change from year before: Up $1.03.

Diesel: $3.61 [Calif.: $4.76]

Change from week before: Down <1 cent; Change from year before: Up 97 cents.

Brain Teaser

Your sock drawer only contains 18 white socks and 18 blue socks. How many times do you need to reach inside the drawer and take out a sock to guarantee a matching pair?

(Answer below.)

Upcoming RV shows

• Tarrant County RV Show, January 6-9, Fort Worth, TX

• All American Outdoor Expo, January 7-9, Fort Wayne, IN

• Greensboro RV Show, January 7-9, Greensboro, NC

• Gulf Coast RV Show, January 7-9, Mobile, AL

• Knoxville RV Super Show, January 7-9, Sevierville, TN

• South Carolina RV & Camping Show, January 7-9, Greenville, SC

• Ohio RV and Boat Show, January 7-16, Columbus, OH

• Indy RV Expo, January 8-16, Indianapolis, IN

• Pittsburgh RV Show, January 8-16, Pittsburgh, PA

• Quartzsite RV Show, January 22-30, Quartzsite, AZ

• Seattle RV Show, February 17-20, Seattle, WA

See the list of upcoming RV shows.

Recipe of the Day

Southwestern Egg Rolls

by Linda Pulley from San Diego, CA

These Southwest egg rolls are jam-packed full of flavor and yumminess. Black beans and spices add to their Southwest feel. Corn is a nice balance and adds a pop of sweetness. These egg rolls are baked, not fried, and get slightly crisp on the outside. Put them on a platter with your favorite dip and watch them disappear.

We’d make these disappear, all right! Get the recipe.

Did you miss yesterday’s recipe, Slow Cooker Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches? Get it here.

Other recipes featured in this week’s Daily Tips Newsletters:

• Easy Healthy Banana Bread

• Turkey Tortilla Soup

• Loaded Cauliflower Casserole

• Keto-Friendly Chicken Parm

• Grilled Vegetables with Goat Cheese and Balsamic Glaze

Brain teaser answer:

Three times. On the third time, you’ll get either a white or a blue sock to match with one of the other two you’ve already grabbed.

The Perfect Scam Podcast

Every Sunday we present a podcast from AARP about scams and how crooks are stealing your money, often via telemarketing. Their efforts are often most successful with people 65 years and older who fall victim to the scammers’ sophisticated techniques. Here is this week’s episode.

You’re no dummy… but this book is still helpful!

The recently published RVs & Campers For Dummies gives you all the just-starting-out info you need. Should you rent first or buy? What RV is best? What supplies will you need? What does the RVing life really look like? How do I fix this thing? All those questions and many, many more are answered in this book. Learn more or order.

Sunday funny

Today in History

RVtravel.com Staff

Publisher: Chuck Woodbury. Editor: Emily Woodbury. Associate editor: Diane McGovern. Senior editors: Russ and Tiña De Maris. Senior writers: Nanci Dixon, Tony Barthel, Mike Gast. Contributors: Mike Sokol, Gail Marsh, Roger Marble, Dave Solberg, Dave Helgeson, Janet Groene, Julianne Crane, Chris Guld, Machelle James, Scott Linden, James Raia, Kate Doherty, J.R. Montigel, Clint Norrell, Randall Brink, Chris Epting and Karel Carnohan, DVM. Special projects director: Jessica Sarvis. Moderators: Gary Gilmore, Linda Brady, Mark Gorrie. Financial affairs director: Gail Meyring. Special Reports: Bradford Geer. IT wrangler: Kim Christiansen.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

RVtravel.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

CONTACT US

Editorial (all but news): editor@rvtravel.com

Editorial (news): mikegast@rvtravel.com

Advertising: Advertising@rvtravel.com

Help desk: Contact us.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2022 by RV Travel LLC.

