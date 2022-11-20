News for RVers Issue 1079, Sunday edition

Welcome to RVtravel.com, written by real RVers and real writers, not influencers, content creators and artificial intelligence. You come first, not search engine rankings. Be sure to check out all our other RV-related newsletters.

If you shop at Amazon.com we’d appreciate you using this link. We get an itty bitty commission if you buy something, but they add up and help us pay our bills (most importantly our hard-working writers!).

Sunday, November 20, 2022

Non-Members (advertising-supported) edition

Featured articles

RV giant Thor Industries partners with electric vehicle company

By Jeff Clemishaw

As the world transitions away from fossil-fuel-powered vehicles, the RV industry is forced to begin designing electrified solutions. Earlier this year, Thor Industries released its prototype all-electric RV and travel trailer. While not yet available to the public for purchase, these two vehicles hint at the likelihood of Thor becoming a major player in the electric RV game. Learn more about Thor’s vision for the future.

Secret bunker found under Arizona RV storage yard (with photos)

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

Police in Arizona may have called on officers with golf experience in a recent bust. It all took place in Waddell, a community northwest of Phoenix, at an RV storage facility. Surveillance had been set up near A Hole in One RV, Boat & Toy Storage, after a year’s investigation by the local power utility. It seems A Hole in One’s owners may have been tapping the utility for juice without paying for it. But before it was all over, cops got to play in the storage yard’s bunker—literally! Continue reading.

Campground Crowding: ‘If camping looks the same in 2023, we quit!’

By Nanci Dixon

RV sales have skyrocketed and more people than ever are taking up RVing. The result is some campground crowding like never before! In this weekly blog, RVtravel.com readers discuss their experiences. This week we hear from someone who learned the hard/expensive way that you need to do your research before buying a membership to campgrounds. Also, more from readers complaining about high prices for campgrounds, as well as poorly maintained “campgrounds.” But there’s also some advice from a long-time camper/RVer with no complaints about campground crowding or overpricing—”just campgrounds filled mostly with happy campers, like us, of all ages.” All that and more here.

Hot August Nights returns in 2023 with classic cars and rock ‘n’ roll

All right, RVers, mark your calendar now as America’s love affair with classic cars, rock and roll and nights filled with nostalgia returns in 2023 to the Reno, Nevada, region for Hot August Nights 36th annual event, Aug. 1–6, 2023, with the official kickoff July 28-29 in Virginia City. America’s largest classic car show brings free nightly entertainment, show-in-shines, Motorsport Auction Group (MAG) Auctions, drag races and burnouts, a swap meet and more. Since 1986, thousands of car enthusiasts from near and far have come to the Reno-Tahoe region to participate in one of the largest annual classic car events in the world. Continue reading.

Photo Contest Here is the current edition of our photo contest. See if your submitted photo made the first cut, and then vote for your favorite. Once you’ve voted, submit your own photo for consideration. Winners receive a $50 Amazon gift card. Good luck! Please note: We’ve changed the rules around a little bit. Please read the updated rules here. And don’t forget to submit a photo!

Click here to vote

That was the RV week that was

November 13–19, 2022

Reservations will not be required to visit Yosemite National Park during summer of 2023. Reservations were required in the summers of 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic and in summer 2022 when numerous key visitor attractions were closed for critical infrastructure repairs. Yosemite has been grappling with congestion—even gridlock—for decades. In December, the park will begin seeking your help to design an approach that provides a great visitor experience while protecting the park’s natural and cultural resources.

The largest attractions-industry event, the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions (IAAPA), was held this week from November 14-18 at the Orange County Convention Center, Orlando, Florida. Campground and RV park owners who attended the event asked, “What attracts campers and what makes them come back?” Those owners looked at things such as VR experiences, cocktail claw machines, giant beer-pong games, and much more as next-level campground amenities that campgrounds and RV parks can offer to their guests. KOA’s 2022 North American Camping Report revealed that first-time campers are unlikely to camp again due to several factors, one being the camping experience not meeting their expectations due to campgrounds without a lot of amenities.

Actor Kevin Costner will host a new docuseries about Yellowstone National Park. The show, titled “Yellowstone: One-Fifty” will explore the history of the park as it celebrates its 150th anniversary. Costner will also explore the park, spending time hiking and learning about its wildlife and the park’s changing ecosystem. The first free episode of the four-part series will air Sunday, December 11, on the Fox News Channel. It is already available on the paid streaming service Fox Nation.

RV Retailer, LLC, is rebranding itself as Blue Compass RV. In 2023, the new name will be rolled out to all the company’s 106 dealerships across America. Beginning in January in Florida, the rollout will consolidate 20-plus regional store names into a single brand.

Imagine hauling this million-pound load!

This massive one-million-pound turbine made its way through parts of North Dakota Wednesday en route to Saskatchewan. The huge load is seen here cutting through Watford City. Can you imagine driving the truck hauling such a long, heavy payload? Can you count the tires? How would like to pay to replace them?

The California Desert District has lifted seasonal fire restrictions, effective immediately, to allow campfires and target shooting on BLM-managed public lands in Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, Riverside, Imperial, southern Inyo, eastern Mono, San Diego, and eastern Kern counties. Easing of fire restrictions means that campfires, barbecues, and gas stoves are allowed with a valid California campfire permit. Campfire permits are required outside of developed campgrounds. They are available free online at www.ReadyForWildfire.org and at BLM, Forest Service and CAL FIRE offices.

Charges have been filed against a New Jersey man suspected of shooting and killing four bear cubs in Ringwood State Park in Passaic County, New Jersey. The suspect baited the cubs with food then shot them with a rifle. 22-year-old Matthew Ligus was issued summonses charging him with using a firearm without a license, hunting out of season, hunting with an illegal weapon and ammunition, hunting during closed season, and careless discharge of a firearm.

News briefs

Dometic has announced the FreshJet 3 Series air conditioner. At an average of only 65 pounds, the FreshJet 3 Series is easier to install and is 14% lighter than previous Dometic Brisk II air conditioners. It is said to produce more airflow, consume less power and cut noise level by one-third compared to previous models. Bridge repair work in Great Smoky Mountains National Park has began and is expected to slow traffic at times. The Federal Highway Administration has awarded a construction contract to conduct routine bridge repairs at 19 locations across the park through next August. Mark your calendar: The Beckley and Bluestone travel plazas on the West Virginia Turnpike will close for demolition beginning Wednesday, February 1. Both locations will be rebuilt from the ground up. Construction should wrap up by late 2024.

The National Park Service announced on Friday that it awarded $1.9 million to preserve more than 200 acres of Civil War Battlefield in West Virginia.

After three months, authorities have identified the man whose foot was found floating in a Yellowstone National Park hot spring. Il Hun Ro, 70, of Los Angeles, died on the morning of July 31, and his foot in a shoe was found on August 16. His cause of death is still unknown, but no foul play is suspected.

Season 4 of the TV program “The RVers” is now available 24/7 on the streaming channels Apple TV/iTunes, Google Play and Amazon Prime Video. Season 4 appeared last May 14 as a scheduled program on the Discovery Channel, some PBS stations and Fun Roads TV.

For the second time this week, Kennewick, WA, fire crews responded to a fire at the Tri-Cities RV park. Around 9:30 p.m., firefighters arrived at the park to find a mobile home and two trailers consumed in flames. All three structures were parked within a few feet of each other. No people were hurt but sadly two dogs did not make it. No information has been released about the cause of the fire.

Even as gas prices fell in all 50 states on Thursday amid a month-long drop in prices at the pump, experts believe they will still see the the most expensive Thanksgiving Day prices on record, breaking the previous record of $3.44 in 2012. (A gallon of gas cost $3.413 a year ago, according to AAA.)

Cedarline Outdoor has acquired the Jonestown/Hershey NE KOA Campground in Jonestown, Pennsylvania. The KOA park features 86 RV sites, 3 cabins and 12 tent sites. This marks Cedarline’s third acquisition in the Northeast along with its Twin Mountain and Littleton KOA parks in New Hampshire.

CONTEST

Is this your RV?

Win a $25 Amazon gift certificate if today’s RV photo shows your rig

Every day we post a photo of an RV either submitted by its owner or by our editors as they move about the country.

Click here to see if your RV made it into today’s issue.

?????? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??????

For its size, this is the fastest RV on the planet. And, the price tag is shockingly low. And no waiting months for delivery! Available now!

Reader poll

Do you primarily use your RV for camping, traveling or living?

Inquiring minds want to know. Answer our poll here and see how others responded.

HAVE YOU SEEN THIS STOLEN RV?

(None to report this week.)

Did someone rip off your ride? Let us post information on your stolen RV. Email Russ (at) rvtravel.com. See many more recently stolen RVs. Let’s help find these for their owners and maybe even put the crooks in the slammer. Click here.

Did you miss yesterday’s RV Travel?

If so, stories you missed:

• Cover story: Thanksgiving: What a season of gratitude and hope teaches us

• As RVers, we have many reasons to give thanks

• When it comes to cooking Thanksgiving turkey, don’t do this… or this… or this…

• We want to know… What advice do you have for new RVers?

• RVtravel.com readers speak out: Your worst RV mishaps and road woes

• RV Service Centers and Repairs Report: Some good, some bad this week

… and much more

Read it here | Back issues

Latest fuel prices

Here are the latest U.S. average prices per gallon of gasoline and diesel fuel as of November 14, 2022:

Regular unleaded gasoline: $3.76 [Calif.: $5.21]

Change from week before: Down 3 cents; Change from year before: Up 36 cents.

Diesel: $5.31 [Calif.: $6.18]

Change from week before: Down 2 cents; Change from year before: Up $1.58.

Brain Teaser

On Thanksgiving, what’s easy to get into and hard to get out of?

(Answer below.)

Do you have a brain teaser you think we should use? Send it to us here.

Attention writers

We have paid (and volunteer) freelance and staff positions available for writers, editors and PR experts. Must have experience, be creative, ethical, highly motivated, know RVs and the lifestyle inside out, and be eager to make a difference in the lives of RVers (we have an immediate need for someone to write a daily RV review). Journalism training a plus. Interested? Contact publisher Chuck Woodbury at chuck@rvtravel.com and tell him about yourself. No influencers or “content creators.” If you are not especially talented at any of these skills, please do not apply.

Upcoming RV shows

Click here for a directory of upcoming shows.

Think there’s no moisture in your RV? Think again!

If you think your RV is dry, you’re probably wrong. DampRid will prove it to you! DampRid attracts and removes excess moisture, creating fresher, cleaner, mold-free air. Additionally, just one 18-oz. container removes all odors within 300 square feet. That’s impressive! Living with a pet in your RV? Husband have stinky feet? Funky smells coming from the bathroom? This will help, and remove all moisture in the meantime. Learn more or order.

Recipe of the Day

Yummy Thanksgiving recipes to try this year:

Cranberry Meatballs: Fantastic meatballs with a holiday flair. Using a combination of beef and pork for the homemade meatballs gives them a wonderful flavor. The slightly sweet and full-of-tang sauce is what makes these special. Click here for the recipe.

Roasted Butternut Squash With Sage & Dried Cherries: This is a simple way to roast butternut squash and the final result is big on flavor. We loved the sweet onion combined with the butternut squash. Sage adds a slightly earthy flavor to the side dish that’s balanced by the dried cherries. The perfect fall side dish. Get the recipe here.

Sweet Potato Cobbler: Dessert? Definitely. Side dish? Absolutely! Take your pick… No matter how you serve it, this sweet potato cobbler is a holiday delight. The filling is full of chunks of sweet potato floating in a yummy buttery spiced sauce. On top is a flaky crust dusted with sugar. The bottom of the crust soaks up the flavors of the filling. Click here for the recipe.

Brain teaser answer:

Your pants!

(Although Crowman’s guess is marriage, which could, unfortunately, work also.)

The Perfect Scam Podcast

Every Sunday we present a podcast from AARP about scams and how crooks are stealing your money, often via telemarketing. Their efforts are often most successful with people 65 years and older who fall victim to the scammers’ sophisticated techniques. Here is this week’s episode.

Trivia

The average number of calories consumed on Thanksgiving is 4,500. And that’s why today’s brain teaser makes sense!

We’d rather be camping too!

These funny socks make a great gift for campers and RVers. Wouldn’t you like a pair of these? They come in two colors and many styles for both men and women. One size fits most. Learn more, see other colors and activities, or order.

Sunday funny

Our staff has been laughing over this video all week. We had to share with you! Hilarious!

“Maybe if I go reeeeaaaaaallll slooooooowww he won’t notice.”

Today in History

RVtravel.com All Star Team

Publisher: Chuck Woodbury. Editor: Emily Woodbury. Associate editor: Diane McGovern. Senior editors: Russ and Tiña De Maris. Senior writers: Nanci Dixon, Gail Marsh, Dave Solberg. Contributors: Mike Sokol, Roger Marble, Tony Barthel, Dave Helgeson, Julianne Crane, Machelle James, J.R. Montigel, Randall Brink, Karel Carnohan DVM, Cheri Sicard, Dustin and Ashley Simpson, Dale Wade, Paul Lacitinola, Jeff Clemishaw and Johnny Robot. Special projects director: Jessica Sarvis. Moderators: Gary Gilmore, Linda Brady. Financial affairs director: Gail Meyring. Special Reports: Bradford Geer. IT wrangler: Kim Christiansen. Mascots: Archie and Astor (the Disaster)

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

RVtravel.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

CONTACT US

Editorial (all but news): editor@rvtravel.com

Editorial (news): chuck@rvtravel.com

Advertising: Advertising@rvtravel.com

Help desk: Contact us.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2022 by RV Travel LLC.