Latest RVer News for Saturday, September 2, 2023

Welcome to RVtravel.com, America’s longest continuously published RVing newsletter. Be sure to check out all our other RV-related newsletters.

This is the abbreviated free edition of this newsletter. For the ad-free, full edition, please become a voluntary subscriber for a one-time donation of your choice. Your support means a lot to us!

Saturday, September 2, 2023

Issue 1120

Free, abbreviated edition

Featured articles

U.S. states ranked for road rage incidents—Are you headed for the worst state?

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

Three years ago, RVtravel.com ran this plaintive reader comment: “Dear RV Shrink: I have an ongoing problem with road rage. He sits right next to me in the motorhome and swears a blue streak at the outside world as we drive down the road. If we are in rural areas he seems like a perfectly normal, compassionate human being. When we get into heavy traffic congestion, construction zones, or have to turn around because of a missed turn, he goes nutso!” Happily, it seems road-raging RVers aren’t too common—but there are plenty of other road-raging drivers out there. Can you guess the worst state for road rage? Find out here.

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

It’s been a half-century since the first of the venerable GMC Motorhomes rolled off the Pontiac, Michigan, assembly lines. Though considered by many to be a milestone achievement of RV history, GMC only produced six model years of these amazing machines. But this September, the “chicks” will return to the Pontiac nest. Continue reading.

RV manufacturers and dealers worried about consumer lawsuits—get training from “Super Lawyers”

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

For all the “sound and fury” of RV buyers fed up with shoddy, falling-apart purchases, we don’t often hear about them getting legal help. Maybe RVers are just afraid nothing will ever come of it, that somehow, the cards are in the hands of the manufacturers and dealers. Why bother to take legal action for nothing? Hold on, it looks like the RV industry is actually worried about legal action. Learn more. (This is an eye-opener.)

Cops pull over man with huge bull riding in passenger seat

In a moo-ving tale that left officers both shocked and amazed, police in Norfolk, Nebraska, wrangled in a traffic stop like no udder. A driver was spotted cruising along Route 275, but what caught the officers’ attention wasn’t a runaway car, but rather an unexpected passenger—a full-sized Watusi bull, the one and only “Howdy Doody” riding shotgun. Ya gotta see this to believe it!

Western Canada is ablaze; travel and camping restricted

By Randall Brink

The northwestern corner of the North American continent is ablaze with wildfires, and Western Canada is having an especially bad fire season. British Columbia has issued travel restrictions amid large-scale evacuations. Read about them here.

Motorhome hits bicyclist on highway. See dash cam footage

Watch what happens when a motorhome approaches from behind a group of cyclists as they ride along a highway near Flagstaff, Arizona. The RV driver does appear to swing wide to avoid the cyclists, and you’ll see the ugly results. Watch a 27-second video of the scene and the collision.

Campground Crowding

RVer forced to pay $2,000 for extra week at Thousand Trails

RV sales have slowed and fewer people are buying RVs than has been the recent trend. Has that changed campground crowding? This week Nanci Dixon shares your emails about higher campground prices, potential RVers having second thoughts about RVing, and suggestions for saving money on camping fees and finding available campsites. Also, why did one RVer have to pay $2,000 for an extra week at Thousand Trails, and what mistake did she make?

Click here to read

RV Video Tour

Tour a beautifully restored 1948 Spartan Manor trailer—It’s a showstopper!

By Cheri Sicard

They don’t make ‘em like this anymore! (But boy, I wish they did.) The team from BossaNova Life is taking us on a walk-through of this classic vintage Spartan trailer in the video below. The trailer is only 25 feet in length, but it sure appears larger. The owners, Booger and Sugar (you can’t make that up), polished the outside, but the interior is close to its original condition. Even the windows are original, as evidenced by the crazing that covers the glass.

Watch this really fun video of an amazing trailer

That was the RV week that was

August 26 – September 1, 2023

RV wholesale shipments are projected to rise slightly next year to just over 350,000, according to a forecast prepared by ITR Economics for the RV Industry Association (RVIA). The forecast projects 2024 RV shipments to range between 363,700 and 375,700 units, with a median of 369,700 units. This total would represent a 22-24% increase over the expected 2023 year-end range of 287,200 – 307,000 units.

Death Valley National Park (CA, NV) is still closed from Hurricane Hilary damage. All park roads are currently closed.

Florida residents will get a one-month head start on booking campsites at state parks. Effective January 1, 2024, Florida residents will be able to book campsites at state parks up to 11 months in advance, while nonresidents can book up to 10 months ahead. Camping is permitted at 57 of Florida’s 175 state parks. A search is underway in Shenandoah National Park (VA) for Jerry Bailey, who was reported missing to park rangers early yesterday, Sept. 1. His backpack was found in Pinefield Hut off Skyline Drive near mile 75.2. He is 75 years old, 5’11”, 180 pounds, and has white hair and brown eyes. If you have information about his whereabouts please call 540-999-3422. Ford Motor Company is recalling certain 2023 Super Duty F-250 and F-350 vehicles equipped with single rear wheels and a 10.5-inch rear axle shaft. The left rear axle shaft may have been improperly heat-treated during manufacturing and may break. As many as 41,555 vehicles may be affected by this recall. Learn more here. A campground for disabled veterans in Cook County, Minnesota, has opened for business despite being denied a rezoning request by the county planning commission. The campground’s owner, Christine Wyrobek, herself a disabled veteran, said she decided to open the campground anyway because she believes it is a valuable service for disabled veterans. She said she is willing to pay any fines that may be imposed. Read more.

General Motors and EarthCruiser have announced plans to build an RV based on the Hummer EV electric pickup truck, to be released in 2024. The companies seek to create an “overlanding vehicle” capable of off-road travel over rough terrains while maintaining zero-tailpipe emissions. Learn more.

In other similar futuristic RV news, Space Campers, a California-based startup, has unveiled a “wedge-style” camper designed specifically for the Tesla Cybertruck. Engineered with aerospace-grade materials, the camper promises durability and a long service life. The camper integrates with the Cybertruck’s bed just like a conventional pickup camper. The camper has a solar-paneled roof, providing a source of power for its onboard utilities.

Faced with an increase in usage, the Bureau of Land Management is proposing eliminating camping and adding a day-use fee at the popular Jump Creek Recreation site located in Owyhee County, Idaho.

Carefree Covered has opened an RV storage facility in the Dallas suburb of Wylie. The 11-acre site offers 577 spaces of covered and uncovered parking. It features complimentary amenities like wash bays, dump stations, ice machines, wireless internet, charging outlets, a dog park and high-level security. The company recently opened a similar property two miles away in St. Paul, Texas.

Mojave National Preserve in Southern California partially reopened Friday morning, Sept. 1, after being closed due to Hurricane Hilary. Areas that opened include South Kelbaker Road, Kelso Cima Road, Morning Star Road and a portion of Ivanpah Road between Morning Star Mine and Nipton Roads. Hole-in-the-Wall and Mid Hills campgrounds are closed. It may take a few more weeks to repair storm damage.

In Starlink news: A milestone: The 5,000th Starlink satellite was launched by SpaceX on August 26. More satellites aloft means better and faster service for Roam (Starlink RV) subscribers. SpaceX fired 22 more Starlink V2 Mini internet satellites toward orbit on Saturday, August 26. Learn more.

Southern California’s Joshua Tree National Park has debuted “People of the Desert: Joshua Tree National Park Exhibit.” The virtual exhibit features more than 200 objects, archival items, and historic photographs from the park museum collection. It can be accessed here.

If you plan to fill up your gas tank on Labor Day weekend, you may notice the unusually high prices at the pumps. Gas prices are near all-time highs. AAA says the average national price is $3.82 a gallon and that 11 states are averaging $4 a gallon or more.

Maverik convenience stores officially doubled in size on August 29 when it acquired Kum & Go, operator of 400-plus stores in 13 states. The gas and convenience store chain across the Midwest and Rocky Mountain area now numbers more than 800 stores in 20 states.

Yokohama Tire Corporation (Yokohama) is recalling certain 504C, size 11R22.5 16H tires. A defective belt cushion splice may allow air to leak into the sidewall. The tires are found on larger motorhomes. An air bubble in the sidewall may cause a rapid loss of air pressure and loss of vehicle control, increasing the risk of a crash. More here.

KOA, Kampgrounds of America, Inc., is expanding its stores’ beer selection by coming together with Sidney, Montana-based Meadowlark Brewing to sell and promote the microbrewer’s handcrafted collaborative microbrew, Happy Camper IPA. Learn more here.

Saturday Giveaway!

How would you like to win this stylish picnic table and bench cover?

How to win

We’ll select a winner at random out of all entries we receive today (September 2, 2023) by 7 p.m. Pacific time. Remember, you can only enter once and after we notify you by email via RVcontests@gmail.com that you won, you have 24 hours to respond or we’ll give the prize to someone else.

Click here to enter or see last week’s winner!

Reader poll

Where do you buy most of your RV parts and accessories when shopping online?

Amazon? Camping World? Your local RV parts store? Tell us and see what others do.

?? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??

You could just go outside, inside, outside, inside, outside, inside… Or you could just use this inside your RV while you watch your favorite TV shows.

Latest fuel prices

Here are the latest U.S. average prices per gallon of gasoline and diesel fuel as of August 28, 2023:

Regular unleaded gasoline: $3.81

Change from week before: Down 6 cents; Change from year before: Down 1 cent.

Diesel: $4.48

Change from week before: Up 9 cents; Change from year before: Down 64 cents.

For fuel prices for specific regions, states, and cities, go to U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Upcoming RV shows

Click here for a directory of upcoming shows.

Recipe of the Day

Poblanadas

by Cindy Dozier from Kansas, OK

A filling and delicious dinner with a Southwest feel. They’re like taco meat cheesy enchiladas with chunks of fire-roasted poblano peppers. This meal takes a little prep work, but it comes together quickly. Serve with Spanish rice and refried beans for a cheesy and flavorful meal.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

Every minute, 2.4 million searches are performed on Google. Now that’s hard to believe!

Laugh of the Week

Today in History

RVtravel.com All Star Team

Publisher: Chuck Woodbury. Editor: Emily Woodbury. Associate editor: Diane McGovern. Senior editors: Russ and Tiña De Maris. Senior writers: Nanci Dixon, Gail Marsh, Dave Solberg and Cheri Sicard. Contributors: Roger Marble, Dave Helgeson, Janet Groene, J.R. Montigel, Randall Brink, Dustin Simpson, Dale Wade and Tony Barthel. Moderator: Gary Gilmore. Financial affairs director: Gail Meyring. IT wrangler: Kim Christiansen. Artificial Intelligence (AI) contributors: Johnny Robot and Milly MacWilly. Canine mascots: Archie and Astor “the Disaster”

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

RVtravel.com is a participant in many affiliate programs, including the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of the potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

CONTACT US

Editorial (all but news): editor@rvtravel.com

Editorial (news): chuck@rvtravel.com

Advertising. Information here.

Help desk: Contact us.



Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020

This newsletter is copyright 2023 by RV Travel LLC.