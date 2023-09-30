Latest RVer News for Saturday, September 30, 2023

Welcome to the RVtravel.com newsletter. Be sure to check out all our other RV-related newsletters.

Saturday, September 30, 2023

Issue 1124

Free, abbreviated edition

Featured articles

Recreation.gov lawsuit dismissed by plaintiffs

By Randall Brink

The plaintiffs who filed suit against Booz Allen Hamilton, Inc., the Recreation.gov campground reservations system operator, have voluntarily dismissed their case. The proceedings in Wilson, et al., v. Booz Allen Hamilton, Inc., et al., ended on September 25, 2023, when the plaintiffs dismissed the case after a lengthy discovery process. Learn more.

Federal government shutdown likely. What will it mean for public lands access?

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

At the time of this writing, Friday, September 29, from all appearances, the likelihood of a federal government shutdown happening on Sunday is a safe bet. We’ll leave the politics out of this article, and get to how RVers and others could be affected. What will happen to access to national parks and other public lands? Here’s the latest information.

Starlink RV News: FAA enters space debris field with Notice of Proposed Rulemaking

By Randall Brink

As of September 2023, there are more than 9,000 active satellites in orbit. More than half—5,157—are Starlink satellites. … While scientific and general media coverage has expended much ink on the negative effect a large number of satellites have on radio astronomy, some people, including RV Travel readers, have raised the question of collision risk amid the density of orbital vehicles and space debris. The question points to another risk with so much equipment in Low Earth Orbit (LEO)—the potential for Kessler Syndrome. Learn more.

California’s diesel engine testing rules roll out. Are you affected?

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

Back in 2021, we wrote about mandatory diesel emissions testing that California was cooking up. Come October 1, this year, those new rules are more than just talk: The diesel engine testing rules are kicking in. If you have a diesel engine, will you be affected? Find out here.

Federal law enforcement officers deployed on BLM, USFS lands since 1976

By Randall Brink

On September 21, 2023, RV Travel published a story about the shooting of Brooks Roberts by federal law enforcement officers of the U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management in the Payette National Forest of Idaho. Readers responded to the incident with surprise that the Forest Service and BLM even had armed law enforcement officers. Learn more.

Campground Crowding

You thought $245 a night was bad? How about $300 a night?!

RV sales have slowed and fewer people are buying RVs than has been the recent trend. Has that changed campground crowding? This week Nanci Dixon relates more of your stories about boondocking to save money and avoid reservation hassles, another report about not having reservation issues at all, more complaints about empty camping spots when the campground is supposedly “sold out,” and some high-priced RV resorts on the West Coast.

RV Video Tour

Blast from the past: Tour an all-original 1979 GMC motorhome

By Cheri Sicard

Take a look at a true RV classic, the 1978 GMC Eleganza II 26-foot Class A motorhome. Patrick Botticelli from New Jersey Outdoor Adventures gives us a tour of this iconic fiberglass RV in the video below. He says at the time there were several models of similar GMC motorhomes that were mostly distinguished by their interior decors. … The GMC motorhome was what Patrick calls a “barn find,” meaning it had been tucked away in someone’s barn for years if not decades. Therefore, it is in mostly original condition.

Check this out

That was the RV week that was

September 23–29, 2023

The RV Industry Association (RVIA) reported this week that 28,071 recreational vehicles were shipped from manufacturers last month (August 2023), a decrease of 16.9% from the 33,783 units shipped in August 2022. Year to date, RV shipments are down 45.0% with 213,421 units shipped. Read more.

More women are hitting the road in RVs. The September report from Go RVing shows a 13 percent increase in female RV ownership from 2021 to 2023, and a 16 percent increase in women traveling in RVs from 2021 to 2023.

Tiffin Motorhomes, Inc. (Tiffin) is recalling certain 2016-2024 Allegro Bus and 2017-2024 Zephyr motorhomes. The 240-volt induction cooktop may not be grounded, which could create an electrical shock hazard if the wires were to short-circuit. An electrical shock can increase the risk of an accident and injury. As many as 1,188 RVs may be affected by this recall. Learn more.

The average price of gas in California hit $6.079 on Thursday, compared to $3.84 for the nation. A gallon of diesel was $6.444. The current state gasoline average is up nearly 75 cents from a month ago, according to AAA. Gov. Gavin Newsom has called for a state regulator to transition early to a winter fuel blend to alleviate high gas prices. He also requested the California Energy Commission look into whether prices are being manipulated by the industry.

RV owners with their units in for service at the Camping World in East Ridge, Tennessee, were worried last weekend if their RVs survived a three-alarm fire that destroyed a warehouse and some RVs. Some vehicles were destroyed, according to the Chattanooga Times Free Press. RVer Don Bowers told a local TV station that he saw what he thought was his half-million-dollar RV. He said he had insurance. No one was injured in the blaze.

Construction is underway on The Bend RV Park with 176 parking sites just off U.S. 97 in Bend, Oregon. “The goal here is to have a luxury RV park for people traveling to Bend who stay for a short period of time,” said developer David Swisher. There will be 30 accompanying dog patios. The complex will include a community recreation center, workout facilities, pools, hot tubs, dog park and pickleball and basketball courts.

The 2023 Elkhart RV Open House, the RV industry’s largest meetup of the year of manufacturers, dealers and suppliers, wrapped up yesterday. RVbusiness.com reported that foot traffic “seemed noticeably down compared to past years.” The show’s focus is for dealers to look over new model RVs and to place orders for their operations. You can read Part 1 of Tony Barthel’s review of the show and what he saw in tomorrow’s RV Travel Newsletter.

Airstream has announced that its Airstream Smart Control connected vehicle app will soon be available in Apple CarPlay, allowing owners of late-model Airstream Classic and Pottery Barn Special Edition travel trailers to monitor important RV functions with reduced distraction while towing or adventuring away from their RV. Learn more.

THOR Industries sales dropped dramatically in fiscal year 2023. The company announced September 25 that its net sales of $11.12 billion for 2023 were off just shy of a third (31.8 percent) from fiscal year 2022, when they were $16.31 billion. The company is projecting net sales of $10.5 to $11 billion for fiscal year 2024.

The National Park Service and U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service are seeking public input on a draft Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) that evaluates options for restoring grizzly bears to the North Cascades Ecosystem in Washington, where the animals once roamed. Learn more.

Forest River is recalling certain 2024 East to West Tandara and Blackthorn fifth wheels. The rear ladder may not be anchored properly in the rear wall, which can allow the ladder to detach. Owners may contact Forest River Customer Service at 1-574-264-6664. The recall number is 500-1678.

The Placerville, California, KOA is now the Placerville RV Resort and Campground, an independent property now under the banner of BoaVida RV Parks and Resorts, which owns and operates 18 outdoor hospitality properties throughout the Western U.S. Placerville RV Resort is BoaVida RV Park and Resort’s second transition to an independent property. In 2021, BoaVida rebranded a franchised property, the Willits KOA, to Mendocino Redwoods RV Resort.

Tiger’s Trail RV Resort in Baton Rouge, La., across from the L’Auberge Casino & Hotel, celebrated its grand opening Thursday. It offers 220 RV sites. All include concrete pads and patios, 30/50-amp electrical service, full hookups and Wi-Fi.

Beginning on October 16, Washington’s Hurricane Ridge area of Olympic National Park will close for the demolition and removal of the remaining debris from the park lodge, which burned down May 7. The area should reopen, weather permitting, before the winter recreation season in December.

The National Park Service (NPS) is seeking public comments by October 25 on proposed fee changes for backcountry permits and campgrounds in Death Valley National Park. The NPS proposes to increase nightly campsite fees by $4 to $8. Some backcountry permits would become reservable in advance on Recreation.gov with a fee. Continue reading.

Looking for a fun way to celebrate Halloween? How about taking in a SPOOKY Cave-IN Movie from inside the cave at Kentucky’s Carter Caves State Park. Admission ($10 for adults 13 and older, less or free for kids) includes the movie, drinks and snacks. You furnish the chairs. Movie titles will be announced closer to the event, which will be held three times: Saturday, October 7; Friday, October 13; and Saturday, October 21. Learn more.

Effective yesterday, campfires are once again allowed in established fire rings in campgrounds and day-use areas and on lakeshores below the high-water mark throughout Washington state’s Lake Roosevelt National Recreation Area. Charcoal grills will also be allowed at this time.

You won’t be able to snap your fall foliage selfie at a popular Vermont spot. The road has been temporarily closed to nonresidents due to overcrowding and “poorly behaved tourists.” The normally quiet dirt road from Pomfret to Woodstock is home to the frequently photographed Sleepy Hollow Farm. In recent years, leaf-peepers have clogged the narrow road for selfies and fall foliage shots of the scenic private property, drawn by its colorful hillside trees, the barn and classic New England home.

Most of the country’s national parks will close and be made off-limits to the public if the federal government shuts down tomorrow, the U.S. Department of the Interior announced yesterday, affecting millions of visitors. “Gates will be locked, visitor centers will be closed, and thousands of park rangers will be furloughed,” the agency said in a statement announcing its plans to wind down operations at hundreds of sites. Arizona officials said they would keep their parks open using state funds. Learn more here.

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (Winnebago) is recalling certain 2022 EKKO, 2020-2022 Minnie Winnie, Spirit, 2020-2022 View, Navion, and 2020-2021 Vita and Porto motorhomes. An incorrect hitch label was installed, which can lead to overloading of the vehicle. Read more. One man died and two others were severely burned Wednesday in a motorhome fire at a gas station in Stickney, Illinois, near Chicago. Witnesses said the men were filling two cans with gas, which they then carried inside the RV. An explosion followed, trapping one man inside the RV and blowing another out its door.

The Bureau of Reclamation is temporarily closing the Teton Park Road across the Jackson Lake Dam in Grand Teton National Park on an intermittent basis Oct. 11-13 to perform crane work on the dam. The closures will occur Wednesday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., for up to two hours each time. The road will remain open in the evenings.

Reader poll

Do you collect refrigerator magnets when you travel?

Please respond here and see how others responded.

HAVE YOU SEEN THIS STOLEN RV?

This trailer was stolen from Tallahassee, Fla., on September 4 between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. while parked in the back of a church’s property off Apalachee Parkway going towards Chaires, a few miles past the Walmart. A white SUV was seen backed up to it. A police report has been filed. It’s a 31-foot 2006 Keystone Outback Sydney edition with one slide. A Predator generator was also stolen along with many of the family’s personal possessions inside the RV. Contact Tallahassee police, 850-891-4200, if you have information.

Did someone rip off your ride? Let us post information on your stolen RV. Email Russ (at) rvtravel.com.

Latest fuel prices

Here are the latest U.S. average prices per gallon of gasoline and diesel fuel as of September 25, 2023:

Regular unleaded gasoline: $3.84

Change from week before: Down 4 cents; Change from year before: Up 13 cents.

Diesel: $4.59

Change from week before: Down 5 cents; Change from year before: Down 30 cents.

For fuel prices for specific regions, states, and cities, go to U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Upcoming RV shows

