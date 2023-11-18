RV Travel Newsletter for Saturday, November 18, 2023

Welcome to the RVtravel.com newsletter. Be sure to check out all our other RV-related newsletters.

Saturday, November 18, 2023

Issue 1131

Free, abbreviated edition

Featured news articles

Get ready for big traffic over Thanksgiving holiday

If you plan on getting out and about on the upcoming holiday, look out! Here are the AAA projections for Thanksgiving holiday travel. The big motorists’ interest group says 55.4 million travelers will head 50 miles or more from home over the Thanksgiving holiday travel period. Continue reading what this means for RVers.

Meanwhile… The RV Industry Association has released its own findings, based on their Holiday Travel Intentions Survey. Topping the list of statistics, 20 million are planning to go RVing this holiday season, a 30% increase over 2022.

Coming up in a few days, 55% of RVers plan to take a trip this Thanksgiving. Read more of the RVIA’s findings here.

House bill would increase disabled vets’ access to federal lands

A bipartisan bill filed in the U.S. House of Representatives would increase disabled vets’ access to federal lands. It’s called the Military and Veterans in Parks (MVP) Act. The aim is to improve veterans’ physical and mental health by increasing access to recreational activities in National Parks and other federal lands. Learn more.

Love’s new Georgia stop has RV hookup sites

RVers traveling through the Peach State needing a quick overnight stop with conveniences have one. Love’s new Georgia stop has RV hookup sites in West Point. You’ll find it off Interstate 85 (1917 Highway 18) at Exit 2. “This store guarantees the many amenities that make Love’s a highway attraction for customers, including clean restrooms, various food options, parking, and much more.” The “parking” portion of the new Love’s Georgia stop includes 10 designated RV spots. Read more.

You can now buy a Hyundai on Amazon, more brands to come. Car dealerships in trouble?

You can buy just about anything on the internet. How about a car? Why not buy a Hyundai on Amazon? On November 16, the two companies announced a partnership that will allow customers to do just that. Not surprisingly, some car dealerships are a bit shook up, and the announcement reverberated through some auto seller stocks. Learn more.

Georgia axes motor fuel taxes; save $$$ at the pump

Georgia has axed motor fuel taxes. True enough, through the end of November, motorists won’t pay tax on gasoline or diesel. The move, says the state’s governor, is “due to ongoing high prices and uncertain economic conditions caused by failed policies coming out of Washington, D.C.” Read more.

Starlink ‘Roam’ news of interest to RVers

By Randall Brink

For those of us who have come to depend on Starlink Roam service for RV travel broadband, several developments over the last week, and one expected on Saturday, November 18, will interest Roam-equipped RVers. Read the latest Starlink news here.

Beer saves an RVer’s life

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

An RVer in Lowell, Massachusetts, says he owes his life to beer. Don’t head for the store to buy a six-pack just yet—there’s more to the story. It involves a propane explosion and good friends showing up at the right time. This is how beer saved an RVer’s life.

Campground Crowding

“Campground neighbors so close they can comment on my sneeze inside my RV!”

RV sales have slowed and fewer people are buying RVs than has been the recent trend. Has that changed campground crowding? Find out in this week’s report from Nanci Dixon. RVers are complaining about campgrounds being turned into Romper Rooms (“parentless playgrounds”), close quarters in campgrounds (“If your neighbor can comment on your sneeze while you’re inside your own RV, that is way too close”), and many comments relating to higher prices for campgrounds but not necessarily reflected in any better quality or more amenities.

Click here to read

RV Video Tour

First look: 2024 Coachmen Euro Class A motorhome—Inspired by Europe, made in the USA

By Cheri Sicard

Join the team from RVing TV for a first look at the 2024 Coachmen Euro Class A motorhome, an RV inspired by European motorhomes but manufactured right here in the USA. This post is not going to be as detailed as most. This European-style motorhome is so new Coachmen doesn’t even have information on their website about it. So consider it a sneak peek of what’s to come.

Click here to tour this impressive motorhome

More RVing News

New BLM travel plan for parts of Arizona would affect nearly 1 million acres. The BLM, one of the West’s largest public lands managers, is looking for your comments. Click here to learn more.

More than two dozen labor unions are calling on the federal government to rein in autonomous vehicles. In a letter to the Secretary of Transportation, the unions wrote that driverless vehicles are a menace to society. The unions say that federal officials should dig deep into the record and reliability of driverless vehicles. More on that here.

Every year KOA gathers guest surveys from more than a quarter million of its campers. That feedback, paired with results of an annual inspection process, qualifies the company’s more than 500 campgrounds across the United States and Canada for a set of awards – the Founder’s Award and the President’s Award. See the long list of 2023 winners.

Speed cameras in Michigan? The state’s legislature is considering allowing speed cameras in Michigan. Dubbed by some as “speed ticket cameras,” the traffic monitoring devices would be allowed in work zones. Learn more by clicking here and don’t speed in MI.

Planning a trip to Montana’s Glacier National Park? Next year, 2024, Glacier will require vehicle reservations on some routes through the park. Coming online over time, by summer three routes will have a reservation system to ease congestion. Learn more.

UPDATE: Christy Perry was found safe on Friday and is undergoing medical care at a local hospital. A search is currently underway for a missing hiker after her family reported that she did not return home from a trip to Big Bend National Park. Christy Perry is a 25-year-old female, 5’2″ tall and weighs 100 pounds. She has brown hair and a fair complexion. Learn more about Christy here.

20 miles of the Blue Ridge Parkway is closed until further notice. The full closure is from milepost 66.3, near U.S. Highway 501, to milepost 85.9, at Virginia Route 43. The closure began Wednesday evening in an effort to help U.S. Forest Service crews who are battling the Matt’s Creek Fire. Learn more.

Inflatable foot rest is comfortable for couch and passenger seat

Now that’s cool! Miss your favorite recliner no more! This inflatable foot rest is perfect for lounging on the couch, in the chair by the campfire, or in the passenger seat for long drives. Take it on a plane ride, or take it to the grandkids’ sports games (we know those can get long). It weighs less than 1 lb. and folds down small for travel. Learn more about this comfy foot rest here.

Reader poll

Do you plan to celebrate Thanksgiving in your RV?

Please click here to respond

HAVE YOU SEEN THIS STOLEN RV?

Vanishing pop-up from Houston, Texas. That’s the word on a theft that occurred earlier this month. The 2015 Forest River Rockwood Freedom, series 1640LTD, vanished from Houston’s streets. It bears Texas license plate, B63 5983, and its VIN is 4X4CFM217FD294355. If you have any information that might lead to its reappearance, contact the Houston Police Department at (713) 884-3131. Did someone rip off your ride? Let us post information on your stolen RV. Email Russ (at) rvtravel.com.

Latest fuel prices

Here are the latest U.S. average prices per gallon of gasoline and diesel fuel as of November 13, 2023:

Regular unleaded gasoline: $3.35

Change from week before: Down 5 cents; Change from year before: Down 41 cents.

Diesel: $4.29

Change from week before: Down 7 cents; Change from year before: Down $1.02.

For fuel prices for specific regions, states, and cities, go to U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Recent Recalls

Recipes of the Day

Ideas for the Thanksgiving table…

Trivia

The first official presidential turkey pardon can be traced back to President Harry S. Truman in 1947. However, it wasn’t until 1989 that the “turkey pardon” became a more formalized and annual tradition. In 1989, President George H.W. Bush was the first to formally grant a presidential pardon to a turkey, starting the now well-known tradition of the presidential turkey pardon. The turkey was then sent to a petting zoo instead of ending up on someone’s dinner table. This playful and lighthearted tradition has continued ever since, with each U.S. President participating in the annual turkey pardoning ceremony.

Laugh of the Week

For today’s poll photo, we asked A.I. to create “an image of a Thanksgiving feast on an RV table inside an RV.” This is what it came up with. Looks like A.I. REALLY (reallllllly) loves mashed potatoes! Made us laugh! Looks like Johnny Robot still has a ways to go…

How pure is your drinking water? Find out!

This handy, affordable digital water tester will tell you your overall water purity level, which will be displayed on the screen in ppm (parts per million). Just stick it in about 1 inch of water and instantly you get the reading. It’s compact and doesn’t need any maintenance. It includes a protective carrying case with a belt clip. This is handy for all RVers to have.

Today in History

