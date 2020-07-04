RVTravel.com publisher Chuck Woodbury talks C0VID-19 on The Weekly Driver podcast

By James Raia

Chuck Woodbury, the editor and publisher of RVTravel.com, was a recent guest on The Weekly Driver Podcast. Now in its third year, the automotive podcast is co-hosted by James Raia and Bruce Aldrich.

Raia, a syndicated automotive journalist and publisher of theweeklydriver.com, recently began contributing to RVTravel.com. He and Woodbury have been friends for 40 years. Aldrich is a photographer, videographer and producer. He contributes often to theweeklydriver.com.

During the 30-minute podcast, Raia and Aldrich discuss with Woodbury how the coronavirus has affected the RV industry. With his partner, Gail, Woodbury just returned from a seven-month trip in their motorhome. They visited Oregon, California and Arizona, and discovered how the pandemic has changed traveling in motorhomes.

While originally planned as a two-month trip, the trek was extended to seven months when the travelers were informed the first major breakout of COVID-19 in the United States occurred in Kirkland, Washington, about six miles from where the couple lives.

We also discuss the boom in the RV industry and how increased sales could cause issues in the quality control of manufacturers. Many RV makers are having difficulty keeping up with the demand.

And, finally, we talk about the advancing pandemic advances and accommodations for RVers. Will RV parks, state parks and various campgrounds remain open and will reservation systems become problematic?

The podcast is available on all major podcast platforms.

James Raia, a syndicated columnist in Sacramento, California, publishes a free weekly automotive podcast and electronic newsletter. Sign-ups are available on his website, www.theweeklydriver.com. He can be reached via email: james@jamesraia.com.