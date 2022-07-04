Map shows where RVtravel.com readers are reading

By Chuck Woodbury

The blue dots on the map show where the last 500 visitors to our website were reading it. As you can see, a lot more were reading in the eastern USA than in the West. Although some states show no readers, that’s not necessarily accurate as each dot does not represent a single reader, but groups of readers.

If we were to show you another snapshot of our readers’ locations two or three hours later or tomorrow afternoon, you’d see a different pattern. In today’s case, on Monday morning and shown above, it’s logical that Eastern readers would appear in bigger numbers: They had a two- or three-hour head start of reading time due to their time zone. Those of us on the West Coast are just getting going.

But, the fact is, our readership is all over the place. By noon, Pacific Time, when this chart was showing live statistics, readers from around the world that are not included on the chart — most of them in Europe — had already finished reading our website and its daily newsletter and were getting ready to sit down for dinner.

Wherever you are reading, we are very happy to have you onboard. And we thank you for joining us.