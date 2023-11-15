Saguaro National Park is now an Urban Sky Night Place

People living in big cities don’t often have a chance to see the stars. Too much artificial light obscures the nighttime heavens. But folks living in Arizona’s second largest city, Tucson, with more than a half-million residents, don’t have far to go to see the night skies clearly. Saguaro National Park is now an Urban Night Sky Place.

What is an Urban Night Sky Place?

What’s an Urban Night Sky Place? It’s a certification from the DarkSky International organization that recognizes a site “near or surrounded by large urban areas, and whose planning and design actively promote an authentic nighttime experience in the midst of significant artificial light at night.”

That Saguaro National Park is now an Urban Night Sky Place is significant. There are only nine other sites like it on the entire planet. Saguaro is only the second National Park Service unit to get this recognition.

“We are excited to share our work to advance the preservation of Saguaro National Park’s night skies. We are delighted to provide visitors with opportunities to experience the wonder of starry nights,” said Acting Superintendent Jeff Conn. “This recognition is the result of a great collaboration between the Friends of Saguaro National Park and Park staff. National parks are some of the best places in America to see a breathtaking array of stars, planets, and neighboring galaxies.”

Challenges to night sky viewing

It’s a challenge. Tucson has grown in recent decades. The big city has steadily expanded closer to the park. Impacts to the dark night sky have become more of an issue. Dark night skies are one of many natural resources threatened by increasing urbanization near the park. This certification shows the park’s commitment to preserving dark skies for the enjoyment of visitors.

The efforts to keep the night sky “pure” aren’t all in the hands of the park. The City of Tucson and Pima County played a great role in helping to curb light pollution and in celebrating dark night skies. Tucson became the first city in the world to have an ordinance to address light pollution for space observation. “Enjoying the beauty of the night sky is one of the ways Tucsonans engage with our natural beauty. Our beautiful sunsets followed by our impressive night skies connect us to our past and our heritage,” said Tucson Mayor Regina Romero.

Pima County zoning codes are touted as some of the better examples of quality lighting standards and dark sky protection. “I am very pleased that Saguaro National Park is being recognized and certified by DarkSky International for its important contributions to the dark skies we enjoy in Pima County, and that are vital to our astronomy and tourism industries. Pima County, along with our Tohono O’odham neighbors, host one of the largest optical telescopes in the world, and supporting these research facilities is of utmost importance,” said Adelita Grijalva, Chair of the Pima County Board of Supervisors.

Park near many night sky watchers

While urban lights are an issue, the park’s location is within a region that preserves and celebrates dark night skies. Saguaro is surrounded by world-class astronomical research programs and a community of night sky specialists. These work from Kitt Peak National Observatory, Mount Graham International Observatory, Fred Lawrence Whipple Observatory, Steward Observatory, Mount Lemmon Observatory, and the headquarters for DarkSky International. Park staff collaborate with these technical experts along with amateur enthusiasts.

The certification doesn’t carry any legal weight. It simply demonstrates a commitment by parks to improve night skies through the use of more energy efficient, sustainable lighting. Certification also reaffirms the park’s commitment to educate the public and nearby communities about the importance of dark sky-friendly outdoor lighting and opportunities to work together toward common goals.

Saguaro National Park offers public night sky programs throughout the year. It’s an excellent place to learn about and enjoy the wonders of the night sky. Events celebrating Saguaro’s certification achievement are being planned for early next year.

