The sand struggle: A trick to keeping it out of your RV

I love RVing near the beach. The thing I don’t like is the constant battle with sand. Camping with grandkids meant we had sand all over the inside of our rig. (I’m sure Hubby and I contributed, as well.) I had to find a solution to keep sand out of our RV!

Here’s what I did to keep sand out

First off, I set a clothes basket (like the one in the photo) well outside the RV for shoes, sandals and flip flops. The “No footwear inside the RV” rule was re-enacted. It was great having the footwear inside the clothes basket. Every now and then the kids would help me grab the basket and give it a few hard shakes, with shoes still inside it! Much of the sand shook out through the holes in the basket and footwear was cleared of it. When shoes were once again on our feet, we emptied any remaining sand out of the basket.

At the edge of our large outdoor RV mat, I placed a chair and large beach towel. Next to the chair, went a plastic dishpan half filled with water. Now when we return from the beach, we clap off as much sand as we can and put our footwear into the clothes basket. Next, we sit in the chair and dunk our feet into the dishpan of water, then dry our feet with the beach towel and we’re ready to enter the RV sans sand.

How ‘bout you? Do you have any tricks like mine that keep sand, mud or dirt outside the RV? Please tell us in the comments.

