See new sights and save with Groupon while RVing

Traveling around the country, we’ve seen many special events, attractions, and museums. We’ve also undoubtedly missed many interesting sights, along the way. But not anymore! I’ve found a way to make sure we see more and still save while RVing. And you can too!

Groupon

You may have heard about this company or even used it in the past to get discounts on goods and services. (I used it years ago and had forgotten about it. You should know that I’m not a paid promoter of Groupon. I recently rediscovered the company and wanted you to know about it, too.) Groupon, a Chicago-based company, launched back in 2008. Today, Groupon is a global e-commerce marketplace that offers coupons, discounts, and cashback on purchases by folks around the world.

How can Groupon benefit RVers?

On Groupon, you can find discounts for a wide variety of activities and services—along with products you may need while RVing. The best part in my opinion is that you’ll discover many local services, attractions, and experiences you might otherwise miss. Once you’ve found what you want, you can take advantage of discounts for the local attraction or product. Win, win!

Accessing Groupon

You can use Groupon’s website, and you can also download the Groupon app to your phone. It’s free. If you find something you want, just tap/click the offer. Groupon will provide a brief description of the experience or product along with verified reviews to help you decide whether to make the purchase.

Guarantee

You may see a Best Price Guarantee badge for a deal. Many offerings on Groupon are guaranteed to be the lowest price available. If you purchase a Best Price Groupon offer and then find a lower price on that item somewhere else, Groupon will repay you the difference as well as add Groupon Bucks for you to use on your next purchase.

Typical treasures

While on the road recently, I searched Groupon for deals near our campground. Here are some of the results: Discount for a round of golf; cash back from a local restaurant; 40% off a clothing boutique purchase; buy one/get one game of bowling; one free yoga session; discounted oil change; 30% off a foot massage; discount on a gun range practice session; and reduced-price paintball tickets.

I didn’t even realize most of these businesses existed nearby. If we planned to stay in this area for a while longer, I could have scored discount tickets to a college ballgame, local ballet theater, or a national music star’s concert.

Your turn

Have you found or rediscovered ways to see more and still save while RVing? Please share in the comments below.

