Seattle/Tacoma KOA closes, to become a giant warehouse

Things just got a bit more difficult for RVers wanting to stay as close as possible to Seattle. The Seattle/Tacoma KOA Journey has been sold to a developer and will no longer operate as a campground.

The park had been owned by Recreational Adventure Company, which owns 14 KOA campgrounds throughout the U.S. The new owners are Lift Partners of San Francisco, who purchased the park for $10.3 million. The new owners intend to build a large 100,000-square-foot warehouse on the 8-acre site.

The 189-site KOA location in Kent, Washington had opened as a campground in 1978. Recreational Adventures Company purchased the park in 1995 for just under $2 million.

While a few long-term campers remain at the park, it isn’t accepting any new campers. The site is just down the road from a massive 800,000-square-foot Amazon Fulfillment Center.