This is the best portable air compressor for your RV

By Mark Polk, RV Education 101

I think most RV owners understand the importance of maintaining proper tire inflation pressure. The problem is, if you wait until you’re on the road to check tire pressure, the tires are most likely too hot for correct evaluation. Checking the inflation pressure when you stop to refuel doesn’t make sense either; you will get higher pressure readings and if you let the air out of the tires they are underinflated. Also, I don’t recommend using air compressors at gas stations. Most of them are abused and you don’t know if the inflation pressure is accurate. So, I recommend you take a portable air compressor with you in the RV.

However, selecting a good portable air compressor for your RV is not easy. Some are too big and bulky, and others cannot inflate the RV’s tires. I used to keep a pancake-style portable compressor in our RV, but it labored to inflate the motorhome’s tires. Then one day I got a phone call and a representative from VIAIR Corporation asking me if I would review a new line of portable RV air compressors they came out with. I did review one model, and from that day moving forward all my portable air compressor problems were over. The air compressor was small, taking little space for storage, and it is powerful. Watch the video below to see how well the VIAIR RV air compressor performed.

