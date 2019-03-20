RV electricity seminars set for June 8 in Maryland

National RV electricity expert Mike Sokol will conduct two seminars June 8, 2019 at the Funkstown, Maryland Fire Hall (Engine 10), located at 2 S Westside Ave, Funkstown, MD 21734. The event is presented by RVtravel.com.

There is ample parking, even for RVs, and the hall is handicap accessible.

Driving distances from major cities: Philadelphia (3 hours), Baltimore (90 minutes), Washington D.C. (90 minutes), Hagertown (15 minutes), Harrisburg (90 minutes), Pittsburg (3 hours).

Classes are limited to 60 students in the basic seminar and 50 in the advanced seminar. A live webcast of the advanced seminar is also planned for those who can’t attend in person. Here are details of each seminar.

Basic Seminar

60 minutes plus 15-minute Q&A ($30 or $20 for RV Travel Members)

Basic RV electricity testing and safety | 10:30 am to 11:45 am

• Testing a campground pedestal and how to plug into shore power.

• How much power is available from 20, 30 and 50 amp outlets.

• Using dog-bone adapters and extension cords for shore power.

• Testing for hot-skin/stray-voltage and what to do if you find one.

• Surge protector basics and why you need one.

Students who take the basic seminar will be qualified to take the advanced seminar.

Advanced RV electricity troubleshooting

3 hours plus 30-minute Q&A ($125 or $100 for RVtravel.com members)

1:00 p.m. to 4:30pm

• Basics of voltage, amperage, resistance and wattage.

• Using a digital meter to measure volts, amps and ohms.

• Theory of 120/240-volt power in campground pedestals.

• 12-volt DC system operation and troubleshooting.

• Surge protector types and operating principles.

• Voltage drop considerations for long cable runs.

• Diagnosing and repairing hot-skin/stray-voltage.

• Causes of melted shore power plugs.

• Maintaining a healthy RV electrical system.

• How to install an RV electrical pedestal at your home.

• Portable generator selection, hookup, grounding and bonding.

• Transfer switch operation and diagnostics.

Interested?

Please fill out the form if you are interested in attending either or both of the seminars. This does not obligate you to attend but simply gives us an idea of the potential crowd size. You’ll also have the first chance to register and submit any questions for Mike in advance.