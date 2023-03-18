Senate to again consider gun legislation that affects RVers

(We seldom post articles about firearms, because they almost always result in nasty comments. But because this legislation has a special impact on RVers, we are making an exception. Please keep your comments civil. [We know you can do it.] If not, they will be deleted and commenting will be closed.)

The U.S. Senate Traveler’s Gun Rights Act, S.741, has been reintroduced in the 118th Congress to protect the rights of lawful gun owners who travel full-time and remove roadblocks that prevent individuals with no fixed physical residence from completing an instant background check before a firearm transfer.

Traveler’s Gun Rights Act

The new act would clarify “state of residence” and “resident” in the Gun Control Act of 1968 to overcome various residency-related issues facing full-time RV travelers, individuals with multiple physical residences, active-duty military personnel, and military spouses.

“Bureaucratic red tape shouldn’t be used to stop law-abiding Americans and our brave servicemembers from purchasing a firearm. It’s their constitutional right, and that’s what the Traveler’s Gun Rights Act would protect,” Sen. Hyde-Smith (R-MS) said.

Sen. Mike Rounds (R-SD) said, “As a supporter of the Second Amendment, I am committed to protecting the rights of lawful gun owners. The Traveler’s Gun Rights Act removes an unfair prohibition facing Americans with unique living situations.”

ATF prohibition hurts full-time RVers

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) prohibits firearm buyers from listing a post office box or private mailbox (PMB) on the ATF paperwork for the required background check when purchasing a firearm. This ATF prohibition unfairly hurts full-time RVers who receive mail from a post office box.

S.741 would preclude the ATF from rejecting private mailboxes and thus restore the ability to purchase firearms to Americans who choose to spend their lives on the road.

U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson (R-SD) introduced companion legislation (HR.1508) in the House of Representatives.

“Americans, especially our active-duty military members, should never be denied the full spectrum of their Second Amendment rights simply because they use a post office box address instead of a physical address,” said Lawrence G. Keane, Senior Vice President and General Counsel for National Shooting Sports Foundation. “This legislation is a simple fix to an overlooked problem that unfortunately disenfranchises law-abiding citizens of their ability to lawfully purchase a firearm.”

