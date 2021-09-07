Where were you on September 11, 2001?

By Chuck Woodbury

PUBLISHER

Most readers of RVtravel.com are old enough to remember the Twin Towers attack (and two other locations) on September 11, 2001. Like most of those who watched on television and those who were there to witness the tragedy with their own eyes, I was horrified — in disbelief this was happening, and on American soil. I was scared and sad. My heart ached for all those who lost their lives and their families. I knew that my life and those of other Americans would never be the same. And now, two decades later, I know I was right.

This coming Saturday is the 20th anniversary of those terrible attacks. Where were you? Do you remember how you felt at the time? Please let me know by emailing me at chuck@rvtravel.com. Please try to stay within 250 words. We’ll post some of your stories this Saturday.

How did that day change your life? Looking back now, what did we learn (if anything)?