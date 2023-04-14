Update: Settlement reached in long-running RV park battle

In February 2023, RVtravel.com reported on the case of City of San Rafael v. Chessen et al., in Marin County Superior Court, as well as a ruling by the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals on the inherent issue of applicability of Marin County’s Mobile Home Rent Stabilization Ordnance (MRSO). You can read the earlier article here.

The City of San Rafael won a motion for a preliminary injunction to enforce the MRSO, and a trial was scheduled for May 2023. The settlement provides relief for current tenants of the park, in which there is a mixture of mobile homes and RVs.

Despite the MRSO, about 10 percent of the park residents left since the lawsuit was filed; a third of them were in the process of being evicted, and their tenancies were terminated at the time of the settlement. The owners had announced last year that the park would close.

Under the settlement agreement, rents for park tenants will be subject to the limits outlined in the MRSO.

Rents for tenants will not increase as long as they remain there.

Tenants will also receive a refund of a $100 monthly rent increase imposed upon the residents for the eight months from November 2021 through June 2022.

The park owner, Harmony Communities, will withdraw pending notices of termination of tenancies.

Residents who are in violation of park rules or state regulations on the condition of their homes will be granted an additional 30 days to comply.

Harmony Communities will halt efforts to close or change the park’s primary purpose before January 1, 2033.

The City of San Rafael has agreed that its previous definition of park dwellings as mobile homes and not recreational vehicles would be clarified, resulting in future residents not being subject to the rent control provisions.

San Rafael’s City Attorney Rob Epstein said, “The City has devoted significant resources to protect and defend the approximately 45 park residents in multiple lawsuits filed by the park owner as long ago as 2001 and again in federal court this past year. We are pleased to have achieved a resolution that maintains affordability for the existing park residents with an agreement that includes terms that are better than what the court could order even if the city were to have prevailed at trial.”

The previous long-term owner of the RV Park of San Rafael, Donna Chessen, told RVtravel.com in March 2022 that she had sold and transferred ownership of the park to Harmony Communities and thus was no longer a party to the pending legal actions.

