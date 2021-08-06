“Seven Magic Mountains” free RV Short Stop near Las Vegas

Seven Magic Mountains is a large-scale public art installation that brightens the desert landscape south of Las Vegas, Nevada. These eye-popping, neon-hued limestone 30-foot totems grab the attention of motorists on nearby Interstate 15.

In July, “having driven past the site for many years,” said California photographer and longtime RVer David Streit, “it was time for us to stop and pay homage to these towering brilliantly-colored forms.” It is definitely a “Kodak moment.” It has been estimated that millions of people have taken photographs at the sculpture installation for Instagram.

International artist Ugo Rondinone was commissioned about ten years ago to create this monumental land art. It opened in May 2016 for a two-year installation. However, because of its popularity, the exhibition is extended through 2021.

According to organizers, the Nevada Museum of Art and Art Production Fund, this project “strengthens Nevada’s identity as a place that celebrates and supports work of interesting artists.” It also “draws attention to Las Vegas as it evolves into a city also known for the arts.”

“Occupying a space between the stillness of the Nevada desert and the constant flux of people traveling between Los Angeles and Las Vegas along Interstate 15, the totemic forms of Seven Magic Mountains recall stone cairns marking the way for travelers passing through unfamiliar landscapes,” states SevenMagicMountains.com.

The installation site is a short distance from legendary Jean Dry Lake where Michael Heizer and Jean Tinquely created significant sculptures in the 1960s.

Free, family friendly

FREE and open to the public, the art site has no facilities including no water, and no restrooms. The parking lot is a little uneven and could be bigger to accommodate larger RVs. Expect a short walk to the stone sculptures.

Please leave no trace of your visit. Take your rubbish with you. “For your safety and the safety of others, please do not attempt to climb on, move, dislodge, deface or disturb the sculptures,” ask organizers. “It was amazing,” said Char and David Streit.

“There was no graffiti on any of the artworks.” For more information on visiting Seven Magic Mountains, click here.

While in Las Vegas, check out the “Neon Boneyard.”

— Julianne G. Crane

