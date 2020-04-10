Oh, the horror! Sewer tank overflows while RVer is away

By Steve Korsvall

THE RV PROCTOLOGIST

Steve posted this on our Facebook group RV Crashes and Disasters.

I like the stories when people said “it happened this way.” Example:

A customer of mine said, “I was drinking, and while I was over on the side of my RV I started flushing my tank. I forgot to open my black gate valve. Just then my neighbor came over and we were talking about tools and hardware. He invited me to go to the hardware store. I figured that wouldn’t take long so we went. So, long story short, by the time we got back the bathroom floor was flooded. It was coming down the stairs flooding the kitchen and carpet and flowing out the front door.”

The damage. Oh my goodness, not pretty!

Steve Korsvall operates the RV Protologist in Quartzsite, Arizona. If you have problems with your holding tanks, or simply want them cleaned, and are in the area, you know who to call.