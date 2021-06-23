Shade or sun parking? Here are the pros and cons

We have this ongoing debate: Is it better to park under a shaded tree or out in direct sunlight? Which would you choose?

Here are a few pros and cons of each to help you decide:

Pros to parking in shade/ under a tree:

Shade, obviously. Great for relaxing outside!

AC doesn’t work as hard to keep your RV cool and comfortable

You can keep RV windows open in cooler temps without making the RV’s interior overly warm

Less sun damage to RV paint, tires, etc.

Cons to parking under shade tree:

Sap drips and acorns/nuts/pinecones drop on the roof

Greater chance of bugs getting into the RV

There is potential danger from falling tree limbs, especially with rain or wind in the forecast

Squirrels and/or birds may build nests under slide-out awnings

Pros for parking in the sunshine:

In cooler temps, the sun will help heat the RV

Sunshine will make RV brighter/lighter (and cheerier) inside

Cons for parking in the sunshine:

Fading of RV decals/paint

Potential damage to tires

Extra electricity usage from the air conditioner

Uncomfortable sitting outside in direct sunlight when temperatures climb

Where do you prefer to park: A level lot under a tree or an equally level lot in direct sunshine? Let us know your reasons why in the comments below – thanks!

