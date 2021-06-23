Wednesday, June 23, 2021
Wednesday, June 23, 2021
Lifestyles

Shade or sun parking? Here are the pros and cons

By Gail Marsh
4

We have this ongoing debate: Is it better to park under a shaded tree or out in direct sunlight? Which would you choose?

Here are a few pros and cons of each to help you decide:

Pros to parking in shade/ under a tree:

  • Shade, obviously. Great for relaxing outside!
  • AC doesn’t work as hard to keep your RV cool and comfortable
  • You can keep RV windows open in cooler temps without making the RV’s interior overly warm
  • Less sun damage to RV paint, tires, etc.

Cons to parking under shade tree:

  • Sap drips and acorns/nuts/pinecones drop on the roof
  • Greater chance of bugs getting into the RV
  • There is potential danger from falling tree limbs, especially with rain or wind in the forecast
  • Squirrels and/or birds may build nests under slide-out awnings

Pros for parking in the sunshine:

  • In cooler temps, the sun will help heat the RV
  • Sunshine will make RV brighter/lighter (and cheerier) inside

Cons for parking in the sunshine:

  • Fading of RV decals/paint
  • Potential damage to tires
  • Extra electricity usage from the air conditioner
  • Uncomfortable sitting outside in direct sunlight when temperatures climb

Where do you prefer to park: A level lot under a tree or an equally level lot in direct sunshine? Let us know your reasons why in the comments below – thanks!

Bob Palin
42 minutes ago

With half the roof covered in solar panels I obviously park in a clear space. The awning provides plenty of shade.

jillie
1 hour ago

Shade. When at home I extend the awning after a rain storm to dry it out. But the birds still find the awning a good place to take a dump. No matter what I do. So shade for us and let the birds be damned.

Sharon L Boehmer
1 hour ago

Depends on weather and time of the year. For us, its mostly shady spots. Keeps our 5th wheel and fridge cooler. We found its easier to heat the place up on cooler days than to cool it down on warmer days.

Tom H.
37 minutes ago
Reply to  Sharon L Boehmer

Exactly. When temps are cool, sunny spot, if available. Warm weather, I look for shady spot. Simple.

