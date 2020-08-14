World’s largest flea market has its own shark-TV

There is absolutely no doubt whatsoever that this would be a great place to watch the movie “Jaws”.

The very unusual TV is located in a food concession on the grounds of First Monday in Canton, Texas, which is billed as the World’s Largest Flea Market. We’ve been there and we believe it. Wear good shoes if you attend. The next event is coming Sept. 3-6, unless COVID concerns get in the way. There is practically nothing in the Western world that you can’t buy at this monthly event.

There are a few RV parks in the area, and at least one right on the premises. It’s not the nicest looking place you’ve stayed, but the location is right.

For more than 150 years, Canton’s First Monday Trade Days has brought farmers, ranchers, city folk and people of all kinds together to trade out goods and services from others in the area. There are countless food vendors including those selling crowd-favorite funnel cake!

When we say you can buy just about everything here, we are happy to inform you that includes $10 wedding dresses. Yup, that’s true — a hundred to choose from, maybe more.

If you love flea markets, this is a little piece of heaven on Earth.