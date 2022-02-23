Need shelter from hot sun or bad weather? Use this pop-up canopy

We travel from extreme area to extreme area—one too hot and sunny and the other cold and rainy. We do try to avoid snow and freezing temps, though! One thing that has helped us still enjoy the outdoors in both hot and/or extreme weather is this pop-up canopy tent.

The best pop-up canopy tent

One of our RV neighbors had this pop-up canopy tent set up to use as sun shelter in Arizona. They told us they had done some intensive research before they bought it. We took advantage of their research and bought the same one. I’m glad we did! We’ve had it for four years with some heavy weather and it’s still holding up.

It is wonderful for shade in the hot and windy desert as well as shelter in rainy and cool northern summers. We did add side shades to block more sun. When we don’t need them, we just roll them up and use bungee cords to fasten.

In really windy weather we just lower the whole unit so it’s closer to the ground. If extreme wind is predicted (over 30-40 mph), we quickly remove the cover and leave the “skeleton” up. We also bought a couple of sandbags to secure it, so we don’t need to use the included staking ropes. One person can assemble, raise and lower it, but it is easier with two people.

We also added this rechargeable light and some solar firefly lights for nights.

If you’re looking for a pop-up canopy, I recommend this one. We couldn’t be happier with ours!

