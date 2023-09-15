Help sheriffs find this stolen travel trailer

The El Paso County, Colorado, Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding the trailer pictured above and those who stole it on August 25. The stolen RV is a gray 2018 Heartland Wilderness travel trailer with Montana license plate 257822B.

The incident occurred at the Smart Space Storage lot at 5210 Tamlin Road in unincorporated El Paso County near Marksheffel Road. Two suspects were caught on a surveillance camera at about 8:20 a.m.

The suspect vehicle piggybacked in to the secure lot behind an authorized user and drove around the property for several minutes. The suspects’ vehicle was seen exiting the property at about 8:36 a.m. with the trailer attached, again following other authorized user’s vehicles leaving after entering their gate codes.

The suspects are identified as a 20s white male with dark hair who was driving and a 20s white female passenger with long dark hair. The suspect vehicle is a 1992-1995 dark-colored Toyota 4 Runner with faded paint on the roof and hood, but no attached plates at the time of the theft.

Call (719) 390-5555 if you have any information that might help the authorities in their investigation.

##RVT1122b