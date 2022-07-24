Shootings, deaths in RV parks last week

It’s been a terrible week for deadly crimes in RV parks. Four people are dead from gunfire and three others were injured in separate incidents.

A 6-year-old child and her parents were killed in a shooting at an Iowa state park campsite Friday morning, and the suspected gunman is also dead. Police responded to reports of the shooting at the Maquoketa Caves State Park Campground before 6:30 a.m. Officers later found the body of the suspect, Anthony Orlando Sherwin, west of the park. He had died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. So far there is no word about a connection between the family and the suspect. A fourth member of the family, a 9-year-old boy, survived.

Maquoketa Caves State Park is located about 10 miles northwest of Maquoketa in Jackson County. The campground was evacuated and the park closed through at least September 28 in the wake of the shooting.

And, sadly, that wasn’t the week’s only RV park violence. North Myrtle Beach (South Carolina) Police captured 40-year-old William Alston Thursday afternoon after an hours-long manhunt that ended in the Briarcliffe RV Resort. Officers had been searching for Alston to serve a warrant on domestic violence and abduction charges. When the police confronted him, he began firing. He temporarily escaped, but was soon captured and found to be in possession of a Glock 9 mm handgun.

And if that isn’t enough bad news, two Anchorage police officers exchanged gunfire late Wednesday with a man at an East Anchorage campground, sending the man and one officer to a hospital, according to police. Both were expected to survive. About 180 homeless people are currently staying at Centennial RV Park since the city closed a mass shelter, cleared homeless camps and directed “campers” to Centennial, according to Parks and Recreation safety director Mike Braniff. The weekend before, a fight at the campground drew a large police response and resulted in multiple officers being assaulted, the Anchorage Daily News reported.

