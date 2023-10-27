Should homeless RVers be exempt from regulations?

EDITORIAL

As RVers who prefer boondocking on public land, my wife and I sometimes find ourselves camping in the vicinity of those who are less fortunate than ourselves. I am referring to those who are considered homeless or unhoused residing in an RV as their last resort for shelter rather than choosing an RV as a primary residence by choice, like full-time RVers.

Many homeless RVers have taken refuge on U.S. Forest Service (USFS) or Bureau of Land Management (BLM) land, as it is plentiful in the West with areas open to dispersed camping and not far from larger cities to obtain services. I have no issue with this if they keep a clean camp and abide by the regulations. After all, they have just as much right to enjoy public land as my wife and I. However, when my wife and I return weeks later and see the same homeless RVer(s) camped in the same spot, my hackles go up, as they have obviously exceeded the stay limit imposed by federal authorities.

Why does this upset me? Because I know federal law enforcement agencies are understaffed and overtaxed with the amount of land they have to patrol. It is much easier for them to close an area to dispersed camping rather than try to enforce the regulations repeatedly, especially stay limits. While this doesn’t solve the problem, it does eliminate those who abide by the closure, leaving just those who choose to ignore the regulations for law enforcement to deal with.

This has happened at Walmart stores

Many RVers are already seeing this scenario happening at Walmart stores. For years Walmart welcomed RVers to spend the night in their parking lots. Today, more and more Walmart stores are prohibiting this practice due to abuse of privilege, difficulty enforcing the rules, and people being harmed.

RVtravel.com recently ran an article written by Randall Brink telling of the tragic outcome of a homeless/unhoused family dispersed camping on federal land in their RV. The unhoused family had been previously cited for exceeding the stay limits and “were continually enjoined by law enforcement to move,” to no avail. Law enforcement then chose to employ physical action against them to enforce federal regulations. Unfortunately, this led to one of the family members being shot multiple times and paralyzed. The article also mentioned that unhoused people cannot be criminalized for sleeping on public land, which resulted in a lawsuit claiming law enforcement used overwhelming force in this case. You can read the complete article here.

This is truly a tragic story and I feel sorry for the family and the circumstances they have endured trying to survive tough times. I also have sympathy for the law enforcement officer(s) for having to shoot a citizen.

Since that tragic incident, my wife and I experienced a closure on USFS lands that I have little doubt is due to federal land agencies dealing with the same type of problem detailed in Randall’s article. My wife and I enjoy camping along the shores of reservoirs in the summer and fall when the water levels are down. There is a reservoir named Keechelus Lake in the Cascade Mountains, midway between our house and our son’s house, just off the freeway.

Now prohibited from staying at one of our favorite locations

For years, my wife and I have enjoyed an overnight stay in our RV dispersed camping along the shores of the lake traveling to or from our son’s house to visit him and his family. Other times we have gone to the lake just to beat the heat, watch the stars or pick huckleberries. In recent years, as I mentioned at the beginning of this article, we have camped in the vicinity of those less fortunate residing in RVs along the lake. Many camped there all summer, in violation of stay limits. Early this summer we stopped by the lake to inspect the shoreline, as the water levels dropped, in hopes of camping there soon. Sadly, instead of seeing a freshly exposed gravel bar to camp on, we were greeted by signs prohibiting overnight camping.

Where does this escalating problem end?

The way I see it, if unhoused people cannot be criminalized for sleeping on public land, those who claim homelessness will be able to continue camping overnight on public land in open or closed areas for as long as they choose. This will leave law enforcement with the dubious task of determining who is homeless or not if they want to evict someone. Will they pull property records to see who are homeowners? What about those who live in apartments and don’t own a home? Will full-time RVers who claim homelessness get a free pass to camp on public land?

Maybe we will see the 10-year rule in reverse with those that have older, run-down RVs allowed to camp on public lands, while those with newer, shiny RVs will be told to leave and camp in a campground. Heck, maybe we will put our home in a trust for our adult children (they will inherit it anyway) and claim homelessness, too. I am sure by now you can see this could turn into a free-for-all.

This could impact even non-boondockers

Don’t believe this issue won’t impact you just because you don’t disperse camp (boondock) on public land. If unhoused people cannot be criminalized for sleeping on public land, this issue will likely spread to developed campgrounds on federal and state land. This could include Corps of Engineers (COE) campgrounds, National Wildlife Refuges (NWR) and other federal lands I have shared with the readers via The ABCs of free and low-cost camping on federal land. It could also impact camping options on state lands like the Department of Fish and Wildlife (DFW) lands and Department of Natural Resources (DNR) campgrounds as well as other state lands as I shared in The ABCs of free and low-cost camping on state land.

It all comes back to the title of this article, “Should homeless RVers be exempt from regulations?” Should regulations be enforced as written or not? In my opinion, homeless RVers aren’t held to the same standard as recreational RVers camping on public land.

Is there a correct answer to this question? Do you have the answer? I think you know mine.

Regardless of the answer, thank you for reading my ramblings and hopefully, you found a valuable takeaway from this article.

Please share your (civil) thoughts in the comment box below.

