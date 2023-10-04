Should I leave the RV’s scissor jacks extended or retracted during storage?

Dear Dave,

We’re in a seasonal campground (April through October) and are now getting ready to close up for the year. Sometimes I’ve done this, sometimes not, so here are my questions. Should the leveling jacks (scissor-type) be left down or up? And should I leave the camper level, or tilted towards the rear? I don’t cover it, BTW. Thanks. —Jerry, 2021 Forest River Wildwood 27RK

Dear Jerry,

I have always left the jacks down, especially if the surface the unit is parked on is not quite level. This takes some of the twisting stress off the chassis and outriggers, but it does leave the jacks exposed to the elements. Since you have scissor jacks, there are no hydraulic or electric components to worry about, such as the piston arm, seals, or electrical connections. You do, however, have the worm gear and pivot points that can get corroded and rusty.

I would suggest spraying the worm gear and all pivot points with a rust and corrosion prevention product such as Fluid Film or CorrosionX HD.

This will help keep these from corroding and seizing up in the spring.

Since you are not covering the unit, I would also recommend putting a cover over the tires as they can get dried and cracked and weather-checked, creating premature deterioration. A cheap set of tire covers can help reduce breakdowns and prolong tire life.

Put on wax with UV protection

One other bit of advice. Since you are not using a cover, I would suggest putting on a good coat of wax that has a UV protection, such as Meguiar’s #56 Boat and RV Pure Wax. That is recommended by Crane Composites, the manufacturer of most sidewall fiberglass materials. This will help keep the outer gelcoat from fading and getting cloudy. But do not wax any decals, rather use RejeX, which is recommended by Sharpline, the leading manufacturer of RV decals.

And finally… Yes, tilt it to the back so water can run off the roof whether it is from snow melt or just rain.

Dear Dave,

My RV will be left in a New Hampshire campground for the winter. How about installing a solar trickle charger to keep the battery charged and using an ultrasonic pest repeller to keep mice and insects away, plus roof edge heat tapes to melt the snow? —James, Keystone Montana 3950BR

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and the author of the "RV Handbook."

Read more from Dave here.

