Sierra, Silverado trucks recalled for seat belt issue

General Motors (GM) is recalling 38,048 model year 2017-2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 and 3500 and GMC Sierra 2500 and 3500 trucks. The front seat belt retractor assemblies were built with the incorrect torsion bar. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 209, “Seat Belt Assemblies.”

The seat belt retractors may not perform as intended during a crash, increasing the risk of injury.

Remedy

GM will notify owners, and dealers will replace both front seat belt retractor assemblies, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin December 28, 2020. Owners may contact GMC customer service at 1-888-988-7267 or Chevrolet customer service at 1-800-222-1020. GM’s numbers for this recall are 17368, 17375, and 17376.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

