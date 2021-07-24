Silence your RV’s noisy air conditioner with this nifty gadget

Necessity is the mother of invention, and many of us who have an RV air conditioner find ourselves thinking about ways to make them quieter. We can’t discuss this with our fellow occupants of our RVs because it’s nearly impossible to shout over some of these units, they’re so loud.

Okay, maybe that’s just in my RV…

At the most recent FMCA convention, I ran into Darryl Abts, the inventor of an RV Air Conditioner Silencer. The company, WackO Products, claims it is a very easy installation and provides quieter operation as well as better filtration. But not for the air conditioner in my RV. Bummer. And more on that later.

I had actually already come across the RV AC Silencer before, as James and Steph from The Fit RV did a review of it. I was interested in the product from the start.

How it works

Most ducted RV AC units work the same way. They draw air in through a cheap foam filter and then blow it out through the ductwork in the ceiling of your RV. In many cases, if you can see the bottom of the AC unit itself then you can hear the thing too.

The filters are so cheap that they almost don’t do anything. Many people don’t even bother cleaning them. I’ve taken enough RVs in on trade to say the majority of owners never clean them. But maybe that’s just the majority of owners who traded with me. Who knows.

The way this unit works is to have the intake for the AC on the opposite side of the AC unit from where it typically is. This forces the air through an “L” channel and past some insulation and sound deadening material. There is really nothing complicated about this, including the installation process.

What you do is take off the plastic cover on the bottom of your AC unit, which is held in with a few screws. Then you replace it with the WackO RV AC Silencer.

That Silencer not only has some sound-deadening material but also has a vastly superior filter to the one the AC likely has now. That means there’s more than one benefit to facilitating this change. In the videos I watched, the entire replacement process was done with a screwdriver. The people I watched do the upgrade were very happy with the results.

The price for the kit is $189 and comes with everything you’ll need to perform the installation.

WackO

Why is the company called WackO? The owner had the idea for the product and was sharing it around the campfire one night. He was encouraged by his friends to make it. He indicated that people would be crazy to buy a product from him!

Considering that he solves a problem and makes his product here in the U.S., I don’t think he’s so WackO after all.

Why not my AC?

As mentioned above, this only works on ducted AC units. Unfortunately, mine has the controls right on the unit itself, which means they can’t make it work. That’s unfortunate because, when I’m running the AC in my trailer, even freight trains pass by and say, “Daaaaaang, that’s LOUD!” To which I reply, “What?”

You can find the AC Silencers and Darryl’s other products on the WackO website.

