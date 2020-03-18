Some Silverado pickups recalled. Hood could open unexpectedly

General Motors is recalling more than 1,900 model year 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 and 3500 and GMC Sierra 2500 and 3500 pickups. The hood-latch striker wires may not have been heat-treated properly, possibly causing them to fracture. If a striker wire fractures, the hood may open unexpectedly while driving, increasing the risk of a crash.

GM will notify owners, and dealers will replace the hood assembly, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin April 26, 2020. Owners may contact Chevrolet customer service at 1-800-222-1020 or GMC customer service at 1-888-988-7267. GM’s number for this recall is N192284960.