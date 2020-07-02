Slide-outs for your galley make storage a snap

By Jim Twamley

Editor’s note: We found this little tip stashed away in a dark recess of the publishing world. Originally published in 2009, the characters involved may no longer be RVing, but the ideas are timely–and useful!

Kelly and Joan Melfi are RVers from Frankfort, Illinois.

Joan asked her talented husband to make some sliding trays in her galley storage cabinets.

He constructed them so they would easily slide out enabling Joan to grab the handle and pull the entire tray out.

Now she has easy access to all the pots and stuff usually stuck way in the back. He made them to match the wood in their 5th wheel and Joan is a happy camper.

Sliding a few good ideas your way – Jim Twamley, Professor of RVing

Note that these clever slides don’t require the fussing (or expense) of the use of drawer glides. Gravity holds them down in the cabinet (provided you drive with sanity and keep gravity as your friend!).