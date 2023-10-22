Sunday, October 22, 2023

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeMaintenance & Repair
Maintenance & Repair

Where does water come in around RV slide outs and cause damage?

By Dustin Simpson
0
An RV slide out during RV slide out service

An RV owner in one of my Facebook groups asked, “Where is the water getting in on my slide out?”

No matter what manufacturer brand, make or model RV you have, all the slide outs, no matter the design, can leak at these flange moldings because of friction and movement.  This is just one example of damage, so make sure you’re checking the roof, floors, and behind the couch and cabinets to ensure you don’t have damage.

The red arrows are all areas that can, and are, leaking. The yellow circle is where I would have added additional screws.

Remember you will not see water right away—it’s not a flood! It’s a slow leak that kills your unit…

Check for signs of stains on the carpet edges. This can be a sign of water damage.
Hidden damage to slide out flooring.

Let’s see what’s discussed in this video that applies to every unit. This is a two-part video. Please see the other slide-out tips and maintenance videos we have made.

These Facebook groups were created to help educate owners about parts, problems, repairs, fixes, and upgrades on RV units.

Please follow us on YouTube, see our published articles on RVtravel.com and other social media pages.

Thank you,
Dustin

##RVDT2236

Dustin Simpson
Dustin Simpsonhttps://calrvspecialists.com/
I have worn many hats in the RV industry through the years. From an RV Technician, Warranty Administrator, Parts Administrator, Parts Manager, Service Manager and now Business Owner. I have even been deemed an RV Expert by the California court system, working on behalf of the customers, dealers, and manufacturers. My repair facility has been servicing customers at the same location since 2003. What sets us apart from the dealerships is we are here to fix and maintain what you have, and not sell you a new one. Whether you own a million-dollar unit or an entry level, my message to you will be the same, it needs to be maintained.
Previous article
RV Travel Newsletter for Sunday, October 22, 2023

Comments

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe to comments
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising and affiliate services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. We also may earn a small amount from some affiliate links. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

© 2023 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Sign up for the

RVtravel Newsletter

Sign up and receive 3 FREE RV Checklists: Set-Up, Take-Down and Packing List.

FREE