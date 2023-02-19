Details of two RV parks on prime oceanfront property spark controversy, community outrage, in SoCal

Two proposals to develop RV parks on prime southern California oceanfront property are stirring controversy in San Diego.

De Anza Cove

De Anza Cove is in Mission Bay. One hundred seventy mobile homes occupied the 70-acre Mission Bay Mobile Park until September 2022. The trailers have been there since the 1960s. Campland on the Bay® and its affiliated company, Northeast MB, LLC, proposes an RV park for the property that will accommodate 147 campsites. However, the RV park plan is moving forward under a temporary ground lease as opposition swirls around the proposal.

The fight over the property lasted 35 years. Residents received eviction notices in 2003 after a master lease expired for the park. The residents sued the city, and the matter dragged on.

In 2018, the trailer park residents received a notice to vacate the area by 2019. The De Anza Cove Trailer Park demolition only began in September 2022. Varied reports suggest that the city provided mobile home dwellers with relocation assistance totaling $32 million, or roughly $100,000 for each of the approximately 300 residents, to help find new housing.

Environmentalists are concerned about the impact of the RV park project on the local ecosystem. The area around De Anza Cove is a habitat for bird species, including the endangered California Least Tern. The expansion project would require the removal of several acres of natural habitat, which would have a detrimental impact on the local wildlife.

The mobile home park demolition involved asbestos removal, environmental remediation, and waste management. Campland on the Bay claims it spent more than $8 million on the project. However, elements of the agreement between the city and Campland indicate that the cost of demolition and remediation will be paid back to Campland on the Bay through rent credits.

Coronado Cays

Another proposal would create an RV park on Coronado Cays, the narrow spit of land on the west side of San Diego Bay. The 4.8-acre property used to be owned by the Coronado Cays Homeowners Association and used as a storage area for boats and trailers and a boat brokerage business. The parcel is currently part of a public trust of state lands overseen by the Port of San Diego.

The proposal is for 45 cottage-style RV vacation rentals on Grand Caribe Isle. The proposal does not include RV spots for visitors to bring their own RVs. The Port of San Diego is currently studying the proposal, which the residents of Coronado Cays oppose. The residents are circulating a petition in opposition to the development.

