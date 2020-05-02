Use your RV air conditioner in low-power situations

By Chuck Woodbury

EDITOR

As most readers know, we don’t say nice things about a company just to earn money. But I am about to say something very nice, and it’s about a company that approached with helping promote its product. They were willing to pay us. Right now, with our advertising way down due to the pandemic, we were receptive to the idea — but only if the product was good!

It’s a small device, Softstart RV, that allows you to run two air conditioners on a 30-amp hookup, or one air conditioner using only the power of a small portable generator. We know from experience that this is a big deal on a hot summer day.

THE FIRST THING I DID was have the company send a device to our RV electricity expert Mike Sokol. If Mike would report back to us that it was junk, then we’d have nothing to do with the device or company. However, after testing it, Mike said it did everything it promised, and that it was a big deal for RVers. You can see his video below.

Here, very simply put, is how the SoftstartRV device works.

When you turn on the air conditioner in your RV, there’s a huge jolt of power needed to get it to start. That’s why you hear a loud thud right when it’s kicking in.

But only moments later, its need for power drops dramatically to about about 13-14 amps.

So what the SoftstartRV does is manage the start up power surge so that it doesn’t hit at once, but gradually, avoiding the huge power spike. That’s why you can run two air conditioners on a 30-amp hookup, which you could never do before because of that huge spike. Ditto running one air conditioner with only the power of a small portable generator. With summer coming, obviously, this device can make a huge difference in your comfort.

So, that’s our story about our relationship with Network RV that manufacturers the product. Now, you may want to watch this short video from Mike Sokol that tells more about how to device works. As most of you know, Mike will absolutely not be associated with anything that does not live up to its promises.

If you want to learn more, visit our special page at the SoftstartRV website where you can get a discount if you decide to buy one or more of the devices.