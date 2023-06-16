Friday, June 16, 2023

This Father’s Day card lights your campfire!

By Randall Brink
Solo Stoves firestarter card

Solo Stoves provide RVers with portable smokeless campfire pits that create camp ambiance and increase fire safety. For Father’s Day, Solo has created a Father’s Day card fire starter and is including it with the purchase of any of its stoves. (Oh, heck! They’re sold out! Well, maybe next year.)

The cards are meant to be read and enjoyed, then lit—they contain embedded fire starters that, when thrown into the fire pit, almost effortlessly ignite the fire. These Dad Joke-bearing greeting cards are meant to be lit on fire, making fire starting easier while creating no unnecessary paper waste. Great idea!

