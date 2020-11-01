Some Holiday Rambler RVs recalled for cooking stove danger

REV Recreation Group (REV) is recalling certain 2020-2021 Holiday Rambler Vacationer, Invicta and Admiral motorhomes equipped with a Dometic propane gas stove, model R1731 or R2131 manufactured November 2018 or later, or model S31 manufactured November 2018 or later. In certain stove serial number ranges, a gas leak may occur in the cooking stove.

A gas leak can increase the risk of a fire, which can result in serious injury.

Remedy

REV will notify owners, and Dometic dealers will repair the affected stoves, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin December 4, 2020. Owners may contact REV customer service at 1-800-509-3417.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

* * *

While you may not own one of these recreational vehicles, if you know someone who does be sure to tell them. RVtravel.com posts recall notices like this as they are issued.

