Some Ram trucks recalled for possible side-mirror failure

Chrysler (FCA US LLC) is recalling 19,075 model year 2020 Ram 2500 and 1500 trucks. The driver side mirror glass can detach from the backing plate and no longer provide a reflective surface. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 111, “Rear Visibility.”

Missing driver side mirror glass reduces visibility and increases the risk of a crash and injury.