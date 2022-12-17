Friday, December 16, 2022

Ever had Alaska Sourdough Pancakes? Yum!

By Randall Brink
Sourdough pancakes
Fragrant, delectable Alaska Sourdough Pancakes

I’ve written recently and posted recipes about the great camp baked goods made from Alaska Sourdough (see recipes below). RVtravel.com readers have seen how to make simple and delicious bread, hardtack, and biscuits.

The list of camp delectables made from Alaska Sourdough would in no way be complete, though, without mentioning the grandfather of all sourdough edibles: Alaska Sourdough Pancakes. Pancakes, “hotcakes,” “flapjacks,” or whatever you prefer to call them, were the reliable camp staple that fueled and sustained the sourdough prospectors, from the Western pioneers and the “49ers” of the California Gold Rush to the Klondike.

Alaska Sourdough Pancake recipe:

Ingredients

  • 1 cup Sourdough Starter
  • 1 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1 cup warm water
  • 1 large egg
  • 1 tablespoon bacon grease or vegetable oil
  • 1 tablespoon sugar
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • ½ teaspoon baking soda

Directions

Place starter, flour, and warm ( ̴ 90°F) water in a glass or non-reactive bowl. Mix thoroughly and let stand overnight in a warm place.

In the morning, stir the mixture and remove 1 cup for the starter crock.

Add the remaining ingredients, stirring well. I like to mix the baking soda with water in a small bowl, then “fold” it in for a smoother batter.

Drop pancake batter onto a hot griddle and cook until the edges are dry, then turn and cook until finished to a golden brown.

Makes about 8 sourdough pancakes.

More sourdough recipes:

