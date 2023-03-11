South Dakota full-time RVer vote in question again

Last month we reported on two proposed laws before the South Dakota legislature: House Bill 1232, which would “revise provisions related to residency for voter registration,” and Senate Bill 124, which proposed changes to “update maintenance and verification requirements for voter registration files.” Both were on the docket. In the view of many, these bills would have nixed registering to vote for many (if not all) full-time RVers.

As we’ve since reported, both these bills died in committee. Now, however, another bill, Senate Bill 139, has passed and, if signed by Governor Kristi Noem, could have deadly effects for those wanting to vote in the Mount Rushmore State.

Residency requirements and RV vote

Senate Bill 139 (SB 139) is titled, “An act to revise residency requirements for the purposes of voter registration.” The language decidedly cinches down just who qualifies as a state resident, at least in terms of those who qualify to vote. “The term residence,” says the bill, “means the place in which a person is domiciled as shown by an actual fixed permanent dwelling, establishment, or any other abode to which the person returns after a period of absence.”

Some might argue the point as to just what qualifies as an “establishment” which they might come back to. Should the Governor sign the bill, it could become a matter of a court fight to spell out the specifics. But other language could create issues. “A person is considered to have gained residence in any county or municipality of this state in which the person actually lives, if the person has no present intention of leaving.” Just what does it mean, “has no present intention of leaving”?

No more “overnight” and register

Under current law, to register to vote in South Dakota simply means an overnight in the state. No lengthy stay requirements. Here’s how one private mailbox service says the process works. “You need to spend at least one night in South Dakota to become an official resident. No matter whether you spend that night in a campground in your RV or in a posh hotel before you ship overseas, we promise you’ll enjoy your time in South Dakota.” As to the technical aspects, they add, “You’ll need to document your overnight stay in South Dakota to obtain residency. Your accommodations will be able to provide you with a receipt stating your name and your new PMB address.”

Under SB 139, it’s a whole new ballgame. “Every person who maintains residence as provided [under this law] within the state for at least thirty days prior to submitting the registration form….” Instead of spending a delightful day and night in South Dakota, if you want to register to vote, you’ll need to “maintain residence” for at least a month prior to registering. For those who might think they can “fudge” on this one, the bill adds some rather sharp teeth.

“Fudging” on registration could lead to jail

Under a new section added to existing law, SB 139 states, “The voter registration form must include a certification of voter eligibility by which the applicant attests, under the penalty of perjury, that the applicant … has maintained residence in South Dakota for at least thirty days prior to submitting the registration form.” In South Dakota, committing perjury is not taken lightly. Our reading of the law suggests potentially two years in the penitentiary and/or a $4,000 fine if convicted.

SB 139 passed both houses of the legislature, and as of March 8, was waiting for the Governor’s signature—or veto. We made repeated attempts to get a comment from Governor Noem’s office regarding her intentions. As of press time, we had heard nothing back. Should the Governor sign off on this bill, it may send a tremor through potential South Dakota RV full-timers.

