Wednesday, November 30, 2022

SpaceX announces Starlink RV discount for December

By Randall Brink
SpaceX announced a special limited-time discount for new Starlink RV subscribers for the month of December. New U.S. customers will receive their first month free of the $135 monthly subscription cost. The initial hardware equipment cost of $599 remains the same.

In Canada, a similar Starlink RV discount offer reduces the initial hardware kit price from $759 CAD to $589. The monthly subscription service cost remains $170 CAD per month.

Starlink RV enables the subscriber to pause the service while not RVing and then un-pause it when embarking upon a trip.

It is worth noting that “portable” Starlink RV service does not provide (and in fact explicitly prohibits) broadband connectivity while underway on the road. The Starlink RV service is also a “second-class” service, in that residential Starlink customers are prioritized—though that is not usually a problem for most RVers using the service in remote areas.

