SpaceX says DISH takeover of 12 GHz band could render Starlink useless

Starlink is always in the news, and many developments directly affect Starlink RV subscribers.

An example is the current “12 GHz band” dispute that RVtravel.com initially reported on concerning the rollout of 5G, the fifth-generation broadband cellular technology. Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX parent Starlink, has this week escalated his response to DISH Network’s efforts and initiated actions with the Federal Communications Commission, challenging the use of the 12 GHz band by DISH Network Corporation, stating in FCC and court filings that such use would render Starlink “unusable.”

Further, Musk has called upon subscribers and other supporters to petition the FCC to block the DISH Network effort to secure licensing for the 12 GHz band, and more than 3,000 Starlink supports have joined the effort thus far.

Some broadband industry experts have suggested that the bureaucratic and legal bickering is being overplayed because the FCC licensing award for the full 12GHz band may be as many as ten years in the future.

However, SpaceX and Starlink do not seem willing to take any chances that their rapidly expanding orbital satellite network might be impaired by the DISH Network Corporation’s use of 12GHz for ground-based broadband use.

“If DISH’s lobbying efforts succeed, our study shows that Starlink customers will experience harmful interference more than 77% of the time and total outage of service 74% of the time, rendering Starlink unusable for most Americans,” SpaceX claimed.

Starlink posted a statement about the potential 12 GHz band interference on its website:

“Despite technical studies dating back as far as 2016 that refute the basis of their claims, DISH has attempted to mislead the FCC with faulty analysis in hopes of obscuring the truth. The 12 GHz band has become one of the most important and intensively used spectrum bands for Americans who depend on satellite services, including Starlink users who rely on 12 GHz to download content. However, DISH Network has been attempting to claim new rights to the 12 GHz band, implying that these new rights would have no impact on existing users.”

SpaceX’s letter to the FCC contains additional details regarding this issue.

In another Starlink RV development on Thursday, June 30, the Federal Communications Commission issued its long-awaited approval of SpaceX’s application for a license to enable Starlink broadband use in boats, RVs, trucks, etc., while underway.

The FCC stated: “Authorizing a new class of terminals for SpaceX’s satellite system will expand the range of broadband capabilities to meet the growing user demands that now require connectivity while on the move.”

