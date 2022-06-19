SpaceX and Starlink RV hit with competitor regulatory and legal actions

An array of legal and federal regulatory disputes between Starlink and its competitors, Viasat and DISH Network Corporation, have attempted to thwart the expansion of the Starlink satellite constellation and certain Starlink functionality.

In an action by Viasat stemming from last May, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit ruled on July 20 that Viasat, which operates broadband satellites in geostationary orbit, “has not satisfied the stringent requirements for a stay pending court review.” The case is on appeal. Viasat had petitioned the court for a stay to halt the launch of additional Starlink satellites.

On the regulatory front, DISH Network Corporation urged the Federal Communications Commission to compel Starlink to “deactivate” the accounts of subscribers who used the Starlink service while in motion aboard boats, RVs, and other vehicles. DISH is concerned that the roving Starlink use will interfere with its own satellite television system. It asked the FCC to compel SpaceX to show whether it has ever deactivated a customer account for using Starlink while underway. “Specifically, SpaceX should be ordered to disclose whether and how it can identify operations in motion on its system; demonstrably deactivate accounts that use its antennas when in motion,” wrote DISH in its letter to the FCC. The DISH TV provider questioned whether SpaceX had terminated any subscriber accounts for violating the Starlink customer service agreement. “If SpaceX announces that it will deactivate earth station in motion (ESIM) operations and in fact does so, this will go a long way towards addressing DISH’s concerns.”

Starlink activated roaming in April without preamble. Starlink RV users also discovered that their broadband service would work while rolling down the road and have ubiquitously posted about it over social media. While the Starlink RV website clearly states that internet access while underway is prohibited, neither SpaceX nor Starlink issued any statement regarding using the system on moving vehicles in response to the widespread posting about the practice.

SpaceX has called the DISH FCC action a “time-wasting publicity stunt” and has urged the FCC to approve its application to facilitate operations on moving vehicles swiftly.

The FCC has not responded to the DISH Network Corporation letter.

The Federal Aviation Administration has been holding up SpaceX plans to begin launching its Starship Super Heavy rockets from its Boca Chica Launch Site in Cameron County, Texas. The administration finally issued its findings and order on June 13. Among a total of 75 stipulations imposed by the order, SpaceX will be required to hire a biologist to monitor the environment within a radius of three miles around the launch site, donate $5,000 per year to both an ocelot refuge and a peregrine falcon fund, and must operate a shuttle service from the facility’s parking lot, all before proceeding with any Starship Super Heavy launches.

Undaunted, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk immediately issued a tweet suggesting he was pleased with the development. “Starship will be ready to fly next month,” Musk tweeted on Tuesday, June 14. “I was in the high bay & mega bay late last night reviewing progress.”

Musk added that SpaceX “will have a second Starship stack ready to fly in August” and then will launch flights monthly from then on.

Stay tuned.

More recent Starlink news:

##RVT1057b