SpaceX introduces Starlink RV internet for RVers

On Monday, May 23rd, SpaceX introduced a new service specifically aimed at RVers. “Starlink RV” features immediate shipment of Starlink hardware and eliminates the previously long wait time for both equipment and service.

The company announced the service on its customer support page, stating that it provides “Immediate access to high-speed, low-latency internet on an as-needed basis at any destination where Starlink provides active coverage. The service can be paused or un-paused at anytime. At this time, there is no waitlist – all orders will be shipped shortly after the order is placed. However, supply is subject to network and equipment availability.”

Starlink did not elaborate on its statement that the service “can be paused or un-paused” or what effect that might have on the monthly subscription cost. RVtravel.com has reached out to SpaceX for clarification.

But the news about Starlink RV is not all good

While this is an exciting development for those seeking broadband service while traveling, the news was not all good. SpaceX raised its monthly fee for Starlink RV and will now charge, in addition to the standard initial $599 for the dish, $135 per month for the service. The RV service is no different than the standard residential service in terms of service coverage. In addition, Starlink advises that subscribers may experience “degraded service” and speeds in populated areas. The company also cautioned that the service is still not set up for use while moving down the road.

The Starlink Service Map is a fluid tool for seeing where service may be lowered or non-existent. It is constantly changing because SpaceX is conducting a feverish effort to launch dozens of new Starlink satellites every week. Last week alone, the company launched 106 satellites from its two launch sites at Vandenberg, California, and Cape Canaveral, Florida. SpaceX has put more than 2,300 satellites into low-earth orbit and has stated that its constellation will eventually reach 42,000. Thus, prospective Starlink RV subscribers who may be wary of signing up after reading the caveats on the service’s website should note that Starlink service is expanding rapidly.

We will post more about this RV-specific service as it develops.

