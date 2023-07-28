SpaceX rocket punches hole in ionosphere

RVers camping or on the road in the Southwest U.S. on July 19, 2023, may have seen an unusual aurora-like glow in the western sky. The glow was from a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket punching a hole in the Earth’s ionosphere.

The ionosphere, located between 50 and 400 miles above the Earth’s surface, is a critical atmospheric layer filled with charged particles. It plays an important role in reflecting and modifying radio waves for communication and navigation. This ionospheric disruption, although temporary, can influence the transmission of these waves, potentially impacting GPS accuracy and ham radio operations.

RVers who use GPS navigation (and who doesn’t?) may have suffered a momentary glitch. Ham radio signals may have been disrupted by the ionosphere hole when signals passed through the hole instead of skipping off the upper atmosphere and back toward the Earth’s surface.

Impact from rocket launch

So, how does a rocket launch cause such an impact? The process starts when the rocket burns its engines above the Earth’s surface. The exhaust from the engines interacts with the ionosphere’s oxygen ions, producing a red aurora-like light. This spectacular light effect, however, is a sign of a deeper alteration within the ionosphere. The rocket exhaust, primarily composed of water and carbon dioxide, reduces ionization by up to 70%. This significant decrease in ionization leads to a temporary hole in the ionosphere.

While the impact on GPS accuracy was relatively minor for this particular launch, the increasing frequency and power of rocket launches, facilitated by advancements in reusable rocket technology, warrant closer monitoring. Future launches using more potent rockets could potentially cause more significant disruptions in the middle and upper atmosphere, with more pronounced effects on GPS accuracy.

Given these potential risks, as commercial space travel accelerates, the need for careful management of Earth’s upper atmospheric resources becomes increasingly clear. That awe-inspiring red glow over our heads is a stark reminder of our footprint beyond the Earth’s surface.

