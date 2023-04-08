Trouble with Starlink V2 Mini satellites

“We’re experiencing some issues,” SpaceX CEO Elon Musk tweeted.

Some second-generation Starlink satellites may have to be deorbited; one has already fallen and burned in the Earth’s atmosphere. Musk said on Twitter that there is a lot of new technology on the V2 Mini. The V2 Mini is a smaller version of the V2 that can be launched with the Falcon 9 rockets currently in SpaceX service. The full-sized V2 Starlink satellites will weigh around 2,800 lbs. with solar arrays 65 feet long. The full-sized V2 satellites will launch on SpaceX’s Starship rocket.

Musk went on to tweet, “Some sats will be deorbited, others will be tested thoroughly before raising altitude above Space Station.”

The new Starlink V2 Mini orbiters are equipped with upgraded phased array antennas. They are propelled by an efficient argon-fueled propulsion system that is more efficient than the krypton-fueled V1.5 iterations. They also have two solar arrays, compared to a single extendable solar panel on each Starlink V1.5 spacecraft.

SpaceX carried out the launch of another 56 of the earlier V1.5 satellites on March 29. To date, the company has launched more than 4,200 satellites.

It was entirely in character for SpaceX to develop an interim workaround for the V2 launch problem. The objective was to get more sophisticated satellites into low earth orbit to expand Starlink coverage. The SpaceX launch schedule outpaced the readiness of the Starship vehicle. However, the latest development with the problem of orbital altitudes may well delay the launch of V2 Minis and thus hamper the expansion of service.

RVtravel.com will monitor this situation and report on the effects of the issues on Starlink RV service.

