Sparkling-clean RV window screens without water

By Jim Twamley

To thoroughly clean my RV window screens I remove them and wash them with soap and water. But if they are merely dusty, a microfiber towel will do a great job without using water. Simply wipe the dry towel across the surface of the screen and it will pick up the dust. I couldn’t believe how easy it was to clean the screens the first time I tried it. You can see the difference in the photo.

You can find tons of options on Amazon . They are also available at auto parts stores, Walmart, Costco, Home Depot, Lowe’s and many other places. They’re also great for washing and waxing, and general purpose cleanup.

Here are a couple of tips from readers about using microfiber towels:

“I used my microfiber cloth for cleaning the carpet. I was thrilled when the cat hair, dust and even the hair of the dog who lived here before came up. I did have to get on my hands and knees. It was great exercise.”

“They also work great on Fantastic vent screens. They work well on awnings and tires.”

“Do not use bleach when cleaning microfiber cloths. It destroys their ability to pick up dirt.”

