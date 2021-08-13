Friday, August 13, 2021
RV Recalls

Spartan recalls some RV chassis. Instrument display could go blank

Shyft Group is recalling certain 2018-2022 K1, K2, K3, and K4 Spartan RV chassis. The instrument cluster may intermittently go blank while the vehicle is in motion. The potential number of units affected is 2,727.

A blank instrument cluster display may be missing critical information such as the vehicle’s speed and warning lights, which can increase the risk of a crash.

Remedy
Shyft Group will update the control module software, and reroute and secure the duct work, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed this month (August 2021). Owners may contact Shyft Group customer service at 1-800-582-3454. Shyft Group’s number for this recall is 21-13.

Notes
Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

